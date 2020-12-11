

World Association of SMEs starts its operation in Bangladesh

SM Zillur Rahman, Vice-President of the World Association of SMEs as chief guest inaugurated their activities though launching Beautification and Parlor Management and Training Course in Dhaka on Wednesday.

He said the global organization will work closely with the SME Foundation to open new horizons for SMEs and inspire entrepreneurs. Rifat Mahmood, Secretary-in-Charge of the association, Lion Taslima Gias, Lion Manjushree Dutt and others were present on the occasion.







The operations of the World Association of (Small and Medium Enterprises) SMEs started in Bangladesh with the aim of creating small and medium entrepreneurs and exploring new fields of employment in association with the SME Foundation.SM Zillur Rahman, Vice-President of the World Association of SMEs as chief guest inaugurated their activities though launching Beautification and Parlor Management and Training Course in Dhaka on Wednesday.He said the global organization will work closely with the SME Foundation to open new horizons for SMEs and inspire entrepreneurs. Rifat Mahmood, Secretary-in-Charge of the association, Lion Taslima Gias, Lion Manjushree Dutt and others were present on the occasion.