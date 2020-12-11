Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 December, 2020, 8:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oil rises above $49 as vaccine release spurs demand hopes

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Oil rises above $49 as vaccine release spurs demand hopes

Oil rises above $49 as vaccine release spurs demand hopes

LONDON, Dec 10: Oil rose above $49 a barrel on Thursday as hopes of a faster demand recovery after the release of COVID-19 vaccines offset a huge rise in US crude inventories that showed supply remains ample.
Britain began vaccinations this week and they could start as soon as this weekend in the United States. Canada on Wednesday approved its first vaccine and said initial shots would be delivered starting next week.
Brent crude was up 35 cents, or 0.7per cent, to $49.21 a barrel at 0920 GMT, rising for a third day. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 22 cents, or 0.5per cent, to $45.74.
Oil gained even after the latest weekly report on US oil inventories showed a massive, 15.2 million-barrel rise in crude stocks. Analysts had expected a 1.4 million-barrel drop.
"The latest set of data has exceeded any bearish expectations," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. "The stubbornness of oil bulls and their confidence in the positive economic impact of the vaccine roll-out are truly remarkable."
Concern over an attack on an Iraqi oilfield also lent support. Two wells at a small field were set ablaze by explosives on Wednesday, but overall production from the field was not affected.
"Traders are also nervous about the oil supply," said Naeem Aslam of Avatrade, referring to the Iraq attack.
Oil has recovered from historic lows reached in April as the pandemic hammered demand, helped by a record supply-cut deal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+.
OPEC+ will further ease its level of supply curbs in January by adding an extra 500,000 barrels per day of supply, although the easing is more gradual than previously agreed to provide additional support to the market.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ECB set to boost stimulus to fight 2nd wave of virus
Etihad joins UK’s leading digital aviation research project
IndiGo to reach 80pc of normal domestic capacity soon
Emirates takes delivery of double-decke Airbus A380
ADB narrows 2020 GDP growth forecast for developing Asia to 0.4pc
Union Bank Managing Director A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury
SIBL Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali
Uttara Bank Deputy Managing Director Md. Abul Hashem


Latest News
'Strong possibility' of no deal Brexit with EU: UK PM
DU to hold honours, master’s final exams from Dec 26
Padma Bridge impact becomes visible in villages of southern region: PM
Dream of millions becomes true
India supports Bangladesh’s candidacy for WHO’s SEARO ED post
Soumya guides Chattogram to sixth win
Trump announces Israel-Morocco to normalize relations
EU, Germany provide Taka 1145cr for COVID-hit workers
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur files attempt to murder complaint
Govt must stand trial in people’s court: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Court rejects Cyber case petition against Mamunul
Papul's wife, daughter asked to surrender in 10 days
Padma Bridge now fully visible after installation of last span
Rape convict gets 1yr bail for marrying victim at Rajshahi jail gate
Contribution on record amount remittance inflow
Mamunul sued in DSA case
Pre-election violence: one killed in Jashore
Robi’s IPO lottery draw scheduled for today
Must not be an empty voice
Congratulations Prime Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft