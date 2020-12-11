Indian ship classification firm wins contracts in BD

Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), an international ship classification society, wins two classification contracts from two shipping companies in Bangladesh, ship builders said.

The shipping companies are Toggi Shipping & Logistics Ltd and Three Angle Marine Limited. Toggi Shipping is a business unit of the Bashundhara Group, which is one of the largest industrial conglomerates of Bangladesh.

IRClass received the Recognised Organisation (RO) status from Bangladesh Department of Shipping in 2017.

The first contract with Toggi Shipping & Logistics Ltd ("Toggi Shipping") covers 12 self-discharging General Cargo Ships with an option to contract for additional 12 vessels subsequently.

These self-discharging vessels are set to be deployed in coastal waters of Bangladesh and are fitted with specialised equipment (conveyor system capable of discharging 300 tons/ hrs) to allow the handling of cargoes at ports which are not equipped to do so.

This will give the operators a free rein in choosing a berth, saving time and costs for owners.

The second contract is with M/s Three Angle Marine Limited (TAML), a prominent ship builder in Bangladesh extensively involved in Govt. of Bangladesh ship construction projects.

The new construction contract includes two Ro-Ro Pax vessels having a capacity of 100-150 vehicles and one passenger vessel of 700 Pax capacity. IRClass is also involved in another cargo vessel being built by the same shipyard.









