NASCIB, Action Aid BD hold workshop on informal sector

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

NASCIB, Action Aid BD hold workshop on informal sector

NASCIB, Action Aid BD hold workshop on informal sector

National Association of Small and Cottage Industries of Bangladesh (NASCIB) and Action Aid Bangladesh jointly organised a workshop titled "National Level Dialogue on Formulation of Informal Sector industry Promotion Policy - Bangladesh Context" was held at the conference room of Ministry of Industries in the capital on Wednesday, says a press release.
In the workshop, Informal policy which was proposed jointly by ISISC and Action Aid Bangladesh to develop the informal industry (Road to Informal to Formal) into the mainstream by creating employment for men, women and other economically backward people aligning the industrial development in Bangladesh.
Industries Ministry Additional Secretary Md Selim Uddin was present as the Chief Guest at the workshop.
National Productivity Organization (NPO) Joint Secretary and Director Nishchinta Kumer Poddar, Action Aid Bangladesh Manager Nazmul Ahsan and Industries Ministry Assistant Secretary Md Salim Ullah presented the keynote paper.
The event was presided by NASCIB Central Board of Directors President Mirza Nurul Ghani Shovon.
Speakers at the workshop discussed on current picture of informal industry, informal industry development policy objectives, informal sector-based policy implementation strategies and upcoming basic programs, role of government and non-government organizations and ISIC`s, informal industry development incentives, informal industry development, non-formal industry development.




