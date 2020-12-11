Bargain hunting helps stocks to rise for 2nd running day

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the second day on Thursday as bargain hunter were on their buying spree amid the raging pandemic.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 24.77 points or 0.48 per cent to 5,094, while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also advanced 8.05 points to 1,775 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 5.92 points to 1,169 at the close of the trading.

Walton, Grameenphone, BATBC, Berger Paints and Beximco Pharma -were the top contributors of the market.

Turnover on the DSE also rose nearly one month high to Tk 9.36 billion, which was nearly 13 per cent higher than the previous day's turnover of Tk 8.25 billion.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers as out of 357 issues traded, 154 ended higher, 113 lower and 90 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 177,856 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 358.86 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market capitalisation of DSE rose to Tk 4,106 billion on Thursday, from Tk 4062 billion in the previous day.

Beximco Pharma continued to dominate the turnover chart with 3.53 million shares worth Tk 516 million changing hands, followed by Beximco, Rupali Insurance, IFIC Bank and Fortune Shoes.

The newly listed Dominage Steel Building Systems was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.78 per cent to close at Tk 35.90 each on Thursday. Its share price soared 259 per cent or Tk 25.90 each within a week after debut from its issue price of Tk 10 each.

Al-Haj Textile was the worst loser, losing 7.65 per cent following its 'no' dividend declaration news.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) advanced by 71 points to close at 14,627 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 43 points to close at 8,789.

Of the issues traded, 123 advanced, 88 declined and 64 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 17.12 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of nearly Tk 350 million.







