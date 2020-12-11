Demand for offshore bank loans dips amid raging C-19

The demand for foreign currency loans from offshore banking units (OBU) has slowed down due to the sharp fall in imports amid the raging pandemic.

The OBU has been gaining popularity among the intending loan recipients for the lower interest rates.

In the first four months of fiscal 2020-21, imports dropped about 13 per cent to $15.8 billion, compared to the same period in the last fiscal year, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.

The falling imports and the overall nervous outlook are to blame for the subdued demand for loans from the OBUs, an arm of banks that give out loans in foreign currency, bankers said.

Individuals or institutions can take short-term foreign currency loans from the OBUs at the interest rate of London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) plus 3.5 per cent, which is much lower than the taka-denominated loans.

LIBOR, which stands for London Interbank Offered Rate, is a benchmark interest rate at which major global banks lend to one another in the international interbank market for short-term loans. The three-month LIBOR is 0.23 per cent and the one-year LIBOR 0.34 per cent.

The origins of offshore banking in Bangladesh dates back to 1985. But with the view to bringing in discipline to this lending channel, the BB on February 25 last year issued a full-fledged policy for OBUs.

Currently, 36 banks including Agrani, AB, BRAC, Dhaka, Mutual Trust, HSBC, Standard Chartered, Social Islami, City, Trust, NCC and One have OBUs.

Usually, the loan is taken through deferring the payment against letters of credit. The tenure of the loans tends to be one year and the rate of interest never crossed the 6 per cent-mark. Since April, the interest rate on loans is 9 per cent but it was in the double-digits before that. Low investment and declining trend of import growth amid the ongoing pandemic are the main reasons behind the lacklustre demand for foreign currency loans, bankers said.

The multinational companies and garment factories take most of the foreign loans through the OBUs and the entrepreneurs are not expanding their businesses or going for factory expansion owing to the subdued state of the economy for the global coronavirus pandemic.

Basically, importers take short term loans from the OBUs for payment but this year, the import growth has fallen sharply. The negative import growth in the current situation indicates the stagnated economic activities.

Investment-related imports like capital machinery and industrial raw material have dropped significantly owing to the pandemic. "There will not be any sustainable economic recovery from the recession for the next six months.

Credit demand would not increase much until March next year as the economy has not made full recovery from the crash landing made for the two-and-a-half-month-long countrywide shutdown to flatten the curve on coronavirus, said Syed Mahbubur Rahman, MD of Mutual Trust Bank.

Credit from international lenders is a big source of funds in the OBU. The rate of default loans is very low in offshore banking because the borrowers of the units are top-rated, said industry people.







