Bank CEO now can approve Tk 100m loan

Chief Executive Officer or Managing Director of a bank can now approve Tk50 million to Tk100 million, as per Bangladesh Bank's fresh circular issued on Thursday.

The central bank's Banking Regulation and Policy Department in this regard has sent letters to all the scheduled banks operating in the country.

According to the circular loans of Tk50 million and above but below Tk100 million must be approved by the Managing Director or CEO of a bank with recommendations of the branch managers under certain conditions.

It stated that in case of preservation of specific provision against the loan, provision has to be made as per the provisions of classification and provisioning of loan by calculating the required provision.

The circular also states that the directive has been issued under the powers conferred by Section 45 of the Banking Companies Act, 1991, which will come into force immediately.







