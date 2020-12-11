Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 December, 2020, 8:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBR hopes to receive 100pc tax returns online in 10 months

Published : Friday, 11 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue has expressed its hope that 100 per cent returns can be submitted online by the tax payers in the next 8 to 10 months in the wake of rising online submission in pandemic.
The information was given on Thursday at a conference of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) held at the NBR NBR Conference on the occasion of National VAT Day and VAT Week-2020.
The raging coronavirus has led to an increase in the number of monthly returns filed online from home. As of October of the current financial year about 74,000 returns information wer submitted online. The figure is some 64 per cent of total tax payers.
Member of the National Board of Revenue (VAT Policy) Abdul Mannan Sikder told this at his key note presentation in the event.
He said, 'For those taxpayers who are not able to file their returns online, there is also a system of filing returns on traditional paper, which is later scanned by VAT officials and converted into digital data.
Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sheikh Fazle Fahim (FBCCI, Grammenphone CEO Yasir Ajman also spoke at the conference.
At the ceremony, nine companies paying the highest VAT at the national level were honoured.
 In the manufacturing sector, Popular Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd and Fair Electronics Limited won the awards. In the business sector, Hamco Corporation Limited, Siemens Bangladesh Limited and Unimart Limited were award winners.
 In the service sector Summit Communications Limited, Qatar Airways Group (QCSC) and Chittagong Warehouses Limited were awarded as the highest VAT payers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ECB set to boost stimulus to fight 2nd wave of virus
Etihad joins UK’s leading digital aviation research project
IndiGo to reach 80pc of normal domestic capacity soon
Emirates takes delivery of double-decke Airbus A380
ADB narrows 2020 GDP growth forecast for developing Asia to 0.4pc
Union Bank Managing Director A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury
SIBL Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali
Uttara Bank Deputy Managing Director Md. Abul Hashem


Latest News
'Strong possibility' of no deal Brexit with EU: UK PM
DU to hold honours, master’s final exams from Dec 26
Padma Bridge impact becomes visible in villages of southern region: PM
Dream of millions becomes true
India supports Bangladesh’s candidacy for WHO’s SEARO ED post
Soumya guides Chattogram to sixth win
Trump announces Israel-Morocco to normalize relations
EU, Germany provide Taka 1145cr for COVID-hit workers
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur files attempt to murder complaint
Govt must stand trial in people’s court: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Court rejects Cyber case petition against Mamunul
Papul's wife, daughter asked to surrender in 10 days
Padma Bridge now fully visible after installation of last span
Rape convict gets 1yr bail for marrying victim at Rajshahi jail gate
Contribution on record amount remittance inflow
Mamunul sued in DSA case
Pre-election violence: one killed in Jashore
Robi’s IPO lottery draw scheduled for today
Must not be an empty voice
Congratulations Prime Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft