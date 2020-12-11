NBR hopes to receive 100pc tax returns online in 10 months

The National Board of Revenue has expressed its hope that 100 per cent returns can be submitted online by the tax payers in the next 8 to 10 months in the wake of rising online submission in pandemic.

The information was given on Thursday at a conference of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) held at the NBR NBR Conference on the occasion of National VAT Day and VAT Week-2020.

The raging coronavirus has led to an increase in the number of monthly returns filed online from home. As of October of the current financial year about 74,000 returns information wer submitted online. The figure is some 64 per cent of total tax payers.

Member of the National Board of Revenue (VAT Policy) Abdul Mannan Sikder told this at his key note presentation in the event.

He said, 'For those taxpayers who are not able to file their returns online, there is also a system of filing returns on traditional paper, which is later scanned by VAT officials and converted into digital data.

Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sheikh Fazle Fahim (FBCCI, Grammenphone CEO Yasir Ajman also spoke at the conference.

At the ceremony, nine companies paying the highest VAT at the national level were honoured.

In the manufacturing sector, Popular Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd and Fair Electronics Limited won the awards. In the business sector, Hamco Corporation Limited, Siemens Bangladesh Limited and Unimart Limited were award winners.

In the service sector Summit Communications Limited, Qatar Airways Group (QCSC) and Chittagong Warehouses Limited were awarded as the highest VAT payers.







