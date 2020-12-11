

Bangladesh to get 113m euro from EU, Germany

Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Fatima Yasmin and Acting Director for Development Coordination of EU Jean Louis Ville signed the Addendum No 1 of the agreement on behalf of their respective sides on December 2.

The agreement was formally handed over to the representative of the EU on Thursday, said a Finance Ministry press guidance.

Under the agreement, the EU will provide 93 million euro while Germany 20 million euro to Bangladesh for the social security Programme targeting the jobless and helpless workers of the export-oriented RMG, leather products and footwear to successfully tackle the impacts of COVID-19.

The government has already circulated a guideline for this fresh social safety operations.

The Programme is being implemented by the Directorate of Labour under the Ministry of Labour and Employment along with support from four industry organizations.

Under the Programme, each of the beneficiary workers will be provided with Taka 3,000 each for maximum three months. The amount will go directly to the bank accounts or mobile bank accounts.

On completion of all necessary preparatory works, the work for providing such grant amounts to the workers will start from this December.







