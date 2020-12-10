Stop or we’ll send  you to Afghanistan, Taposh to Babunagari

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has threatened to send Islamic extremist leader Junaid Babunagari to Afghanistan if attacks on Bangabandhu and Bangladesh's independence continue.

During a protest meeting on Wednesday, Taposh said, "I want to clearly state that the people of Bangladesh will never tolerate any criticism of or assault on Bangabandhu's sculpture, or attack on Bangladesh's liberation on the soil of this country."

"So please stop, and

to the way of peace through which Sheikh Hasina is leading us, or else you will be sent to Afghanistan," he said, adding that once the Islamists had threatened to transform Bangladesh into a country like Afghanistan.

Supreme Court Awami Ainjibi Parishad organised the meeting and a human-chain demonstration in protest against barriers to the construction and defacing of Bangabandhu's statue.

"You (Babunagari) may think that vandalising statues would damage the spirit of the Liberation War," Taposh, member secretary of the association, said.

"We are peace-loving and are dedicated to move the country forward. But that does not mean that you can attack the spirit of the Liberation War and the memories of the Father of the Nation, and push the country towards militancy or bring the war criminals to power once again. We will not allow that to happen again on the soil of Bangladesh."

Bringing up instances of the judgments on war crimes and terrorism cases, the mayor vowed to combat fundamentalism in the country.

"God willing, fundamentalism will be eliminated from the country under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. We will progressively unite in the spirit of the Liberation War to move ahead."

Taposh said the forces attacking Bangabandhu were "not new". Those who assassinated the Father of the Nation and members of his family in 1975 had thought that their actions would erase Bangabandhu from Bangladesh. "But that was not to be the case as Bangabandhu resides deep in the hearts of the people of the country and evokes the spirit of the nation's liberation," he said.

Taposh brought up the role of the lawyers in the democratic movements of the country.

"They think they have won by defacing a statue. But whenever democracy and the spirit of the Liberation War came under attack, we, the lawyers of the country, have responded in a tough manner to all anti-constitutional activities. We are still prepared to deliver such responses."

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, who is president of the association, promised to take legal steps to punish those who opposed the construction of statues and defaced the sculpture of Bangabandhu.

He said, "The defeated forces of 1971 tried to halt Bangladesh's progress by assassinating Bangabandhu in 1975. They tried to erase Bangladesh from the face of the earth. They did not succeed then, nor will they today."

Amin Uddin pointed out that the anti-statue offenders violated section 7A of the Constitution, which is tantamount to sedition.

He went on to say that these offenders do not love the country and deny the existence of Bangladesh, which leads them to commit such acts.

Islamists objected to the construction of Bangabandhu's statue at a rally under the banner of 'Towhidi Janata Oikya Parishad' in Dhaka's Gendaria on Nov 13. -bdnews24.com

Mamunul Haque, who heads Bangladesh Khelafat Jubo Majlish and is joint secretary general of radical Islamic outfit Hifazat-e Islam, had opposed the construction of Bangabandhu's statue at a separate programme at the BMA Auditorium in the capital the same day.

On Nov 27, Hifazat chief Babunagari threatened to "pull down" statues no matter which party erects them.

Amid the countrywide protests against the statements of the Islamist leaders, an under-construction statue of the Bangabandhu was vandalised in Kushtia city on Friday.





