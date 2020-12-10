DSCC demolition drive continues

At least 500 illegal shops have been evicted from Phulbaria Super Market-2 by the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) demolition team in the first two days of the eviction drive till Wednesday.

Damaged shop owners claim around Tk 3,000 crore has been taken by allocating makeshift shops in the Phulbaria Super Market-2 in Gulistan.

In two phases the market owners and DSCC authority have taken Tk 12 to Tk 20 lakh from the shop owners. The affected shopkeepers claim that these shops have been built under the patronage of the DSCC. The shop owners were unaware that the shops were illegal and the allocation unlawful. In this situation, they demanded compensation from the government.

Former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation Sayeed Khokon claimed that the allocated shops are legal and the money collected by allocating those has been deposited in the DSCC accounts.

But DSCC authority said no legal shop owners have been affected by the drive. "If any legal shop owner present proof that the eviction drive has damaged his shop, the DSCC Mayor will take necessary steps to compensate him," a DSCC official said.

The eviction drive against 911 non-approved shops at Phulbaria Super Market-2 had started on Tuesday. At one stage of the eviction campaign, traders started throwing brick chips at the bulldozers and police fired tear gas shells to disperse them.

An evicted shopkeeper, seeking anonymity, said Delwar Hossain Dilu, former president of Phulbaria Super Market-2, has allocated shops by receiving Tk 8 to Tk 20 lakh from each shop owner.

One of the affected shopkeepers, Md Abu Salehin, said Delwar Hossain had allotted him a shop as an affected shop owner but no money receipt was given from the DSCC.

Delwar Hossain allocated illegal shops on the official pad of Phulbaria Super Market-2.

The document reads, "If any claim was made by the DSCC in future, the market committee will recommend in favour of the shop owners." But no documents or receipts were given from the DSCC, the shop owner claimed.

In 2019, the DSCC padlocked the 911 illegal shops and in the second phase and collected Tk 4 to Tk 10 lakh from each shop depending on the size and location of the shop during former mayor Sayeed Khokon's tenure.

About this drive Sayed Khokon told the Daily Observer, "All the shops were legalized at a DSCC meeting and later the money collected from the shop owners was deposited in the DSCC accounts as per a High Court directive."

In response to the former mayor's remarks, DSCC Public Relation Officer (PRO) Abu Naser told this correspondent, "The legal shop owners have not been affected in any way by the eviction drive."

He also said, "If any damaged shop owner can show any shop allotment documents from DSCC, then the DSCC mayor will take necessary measures to compensate the affected shop owner."

Abdul Malek, an evicted shop owner said, "We bought the shops without knowing that these were illegal. The government authority allocated the shops illegally, now we want compensation from the government. We have lost our only source of income and now if we don't get compensation, we will die with our family members."

About 500 illegal shops were evicted in two days of the three-day eviction drive. On the first day, 300 shops were evacuated. On the second day, 104 shops were evicted from the front side, 104 shops from the back row and 40 shops inside the market.





