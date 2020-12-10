Video
Thursday, 10 December, 2020, 5:04 PM
Chowdhury Kamal Ibne Yusuf dies of Covid-19

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Chowdhury Kamal Ibne Yusuf dies of Covid-19

Chowdhury Kamal Ibne Yusuf dies of Covid-19

Chowdhury Kamal Ibne Yusuf, a BNP vice chairman and former minister, died of coronavirus at a city hospital on Wednesday. He was 80.
Chowdhury breathed his last around 1:15pm at Evercare Hospital, said BNP organising secretary Syed Imran Saleh Prince.
He said the BNP leader was admitted to the hospital on November 19 as he was infected with pneumonia.
Yusuf was found positive for coronavirus three days later, said Prince.
He said Chowdhury had been put on a ventilator for over the last one week as his condition turned critical.
He is survived by his wife, four daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.
Price said Chowdhury will be buried at his family graveyard after Juma' prayers on Friday.
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed deep shock at his death.
In separate condolence messages, they prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed their profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.
Chowdhury joined BNP in 1979 and was elected MP from Faridpur-3 seat in the second, fifth, sixth, seventh and eight parliamentary elections.
He was made a minister in the government of acting President Justice Abdus Sattar.
Chowdhury was also appointed as the health minister in 1991 and Food and Disaster Management minister in 2001 as BNP formed governments.
His daughter Chowdhury Nayab Yusuf has been in race as a BNP-nominated mayoral candidate in the elections to Faridpur Sadar Municipality scheduled to be held on Thursday.UNB


« PreviousNext »

