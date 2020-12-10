Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 December, 2020, 5:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Anti-Sculpture Instigation

Case against Khaleda, Tarique, Fakhrul

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Court Correspondent

Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir were sued with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in a defamation case.
The case was filed for instigating the recent anti-sculpture movement.
The complainant also named Hefazat-e Islam's Ameer Junaid Babunagari, Joint Secretary Mamunul Haque and Islami Andolan Bangladesh's    Nayeb-e-Ameer Sayed Faizul Karim as the accused.
Bangladesh Jononetri Parishad President AB Siddique filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder on Wednesday. After recording the statement the court fixed today to pass the order.
The same complainant Siddique earlier filed seven cases against Khaleda and ten cases against Tarique on various occasions.
On Monday two sedition cases were filed against Hefazat Chief  Junaid Babunagari, Joint Secretary Mamunul Haque and Islami Andolan  Nayeb-e-Ameer Sayed Faizul Karim as they delivered statement against the setting up of sculptures of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
According to the complainant, accused   Faizul addressed a rally under the banner of 'Touhidi Janata Oikya Parishad' at Dhupkhola ground in Gandaria, Dhaka, on November 13 and opposed the installation of a sculpture of Bangabandhu on the occasion of the Mujib Year.
The same day, Maulana Mamunul Haque publicly opposed the installation of the sculpture of Bangabandhu at Shane Risalat conference organized by Bangladesh Khelafat Jubo Majlis at BMA Auditorium in the capital.
On November 27, Hefazat-e-Islam's Ameer Junaid Babungari took part in a mahfil in Chattogram's Hathazari and threatened to 'tear down' the sculptures.
 The newly elected Hefazat Chief Babungari threatened to make another Shapla Chattar if the making sculpture was not stopped, the complainant added.
 Earlier, Begum Khaleda Zia told a Hefazat meeting iatthe Shapla Chattar, "You go ahead, within early morning at 6am, the Sheikh Hasina government will be overthrown."
Soon after her statement the Hefazat-e Islam activists burnt holy Quran at the Shapla Chattar, the complainant said in his petition.
The complainant further said under the leadership of Khaleda Zia, the Islamic militant groups broke down the under construction Sculpture of Bangabandhu in Kustia on the night of December 4.
The complainant filed the case under section 500/506/109 and 427 of the penal code.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stop or we’ll send  you to Afghanistan, Taposh to Babunagari
DSCC demolition drive continues
Chowdhury Kamal Ibne Yusuf dies of Covid-19
UK issues allergy warning over Pfizer vaccine
Case against Khaleda, Tarique, Fakhrul
24 more C-19 deaths, 2,159 fresh cases in 24 hours
‘71 War-time 250kg bomb found at Dhaka airport
HC clears way to recover land  of Buriganga from Aslamul Haque


Latest News
US natural gas prices plunge on warm winter forecasts
37 more die of COVID in country
Lemonade opens in France
Gaza jeweller struggles to sell Christmas gold
Journalist killed by gunmen in Afghanistan
Policies once in lifetime opportunity to raise climate ambitions in region
Momen: Work plan prepared to untap blue economy potentials
Rohingya genocide survivors face extreme traumatic stress: Report
Man run over by microbus in Sirajganj
World Cup win was 'redemption' for Rossi
Most Read News
PM Hasina 39th most powerful women on Forbes list
COVID-19: 4,772 recoveries, 2,159 cases, 24 deaths in 24 hrs
Corona infected BNP leader Chowdhury Kamal dies
Defamation case filed against Khaleda-Tarique, 4 others
Safeguard measures versus regulatory duty
Implement projects in time: PM
Husband’s cruelties must stop
UN kept out of Rohingya relocation process because of its rigidity: MoFA
Rights groups and Rohingya relocation
Lessons from older generation: Is a cheat code?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft