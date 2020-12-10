Case against Khaleda, Tarique, Fakhrul

Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir were sued with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in a defamation case.

The case was filed for instigating the recent anti-sculpture movement.

The complainant also named Hefazat-e Islam's Ameer Junaid Babunagari, Joint Secretary Mamunul Haque and Islami Andolan Bangladesh's Nayeb-e-Ameer Sayed Faizul Karim as the accused.

Bangladesh Jononetri Parishad President AB Siddique filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder on Wednesday. After recording the statement the court fixed today to pass the order.

The same complainant Siddique earlier filed seven cases against Khaleda and ten cases against Tarique on various occasions.

On Monday two sedition cases were filed against Hefazat Chief Junaid Babunagari, Joint Secretary Mamunul Haque and Islami Andolan Nayeb-e-Ameer Sayed Faizul Karim as they delivered statement against the setting up of sculptures of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

According to the complainant, accused Faizul addressed a rally under the banner of 'Touhidi Janata Oikya Parishad' at Dhupkhola ground in Gandaria, Dhaka, on November 13 and opposed the installation of a sculpture of Bangabandhu on the occasion of the Mujib Year.

The same day, Maulana Mamunul Haque publicly opposed the installation of the sculpture of Bangabandhu at Shane Risalat conference organized by Bangladesh Khelafat Jubo Majlis at BMA Auditorium in the capital.

On November 27, Hefazat-e-Islam's Ameer Junaid Babungari took part in a mahfil in Chattogram's Hathazari and threatened to 'tear down' the sculptures.

The newly elected Hefazat Chief Babungari threatened to make another Shapla Chattar if the making sculpture was not stopped, the complainant added.

Earlier, Begum Khaleda Zia told a Hefazat meeting iatthe Shapla Chattar, "You go ahead, within early morning at 6am, the Sheikh Hasina government will be overthrown."

Soon after her statement the Hefazat-e Islam activists burnt holy Quran at the Shapla Chattar, the complainant said in his petition.

The complainant further said under the leadership of Khaleda Zia, the Islamic militant groups broke down the under construction Sculpture of Bangabandhu in Kustia on the night of December 4.

The complainant filed the case under section 500/506/109 and 427 of the penal code.









