24 more C-19 deaths, 2,159 fresh cases in 24 hours

With the deaths of 24 more people from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday, the death toll from the deadly virus in the country has reached 6,930, according to a press

release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The death rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

A total of 2,159 fresh cases were reported during the period, taking the number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,84,104, the press releases added.

The current positivity rate is 12.67 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 16.63 per cent.

Meanwhile, 4,772 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the total number of recoveries now stands at 4,05,966. The recovery rate stands at 83.86 percent.

A total of 16,972 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Among the 24 deceased, 18 were men and six women while three were within 41-50, five between 51-60, and 16 were above 60 years old, added the release.Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on March 8 and recorded first death on March 18.

Global Situation

More than 68 million people have been infected with coronavirus globally and over 1.5 million of them died since the first cases were reported in December last year, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The global caseload stood at 68,225,313 with 1,556,822 fatalities Wednesday.

In the United States, the total number of Covid-19 cases topped 15 million on Tuesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at JHU.

US case count rose to 15,164,885, with 286,237 deaths as of Wednesday morning.

California reported the most cases among the states, standing at 1,397,237. Texas registered 1,334,750 cases, followed by Florida with 1,065,785. Illinois recorded 804,174 cases and New York identified 713,129 cases.

Other states with over 400,000 cases include Georgia, Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Tennessee and North Carolina, the CSSE data showed.

India's Covid-19 tally reached 9,735,850 on Wednesday as 32,080 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, while the death toll mounted to 141,360 with 402 new deaths, according to the federal health ministry.

Delhi has been one of the most affected places in the country. As many as 3,188 new cases and 57 deaths were registered in the national capital during the past 24 hours.

There are still 378,909 active cases in the country, while 9,215,581 people have been discharged from hospitals, according to the health ministry.

Besides, Brazil reported 6,674,999 cases with 178,159 fatalities on Wednesday.

Infections have been reported in more than 191 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.



