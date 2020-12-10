‘71 War-time 250kg bomb found at Dhaka airport



The 250kg bomb was found buried at the construction site of the third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The GP was found when the earth digging works was going on for the under-construction third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, according to ISPR.

The airport sources said labourers saw a bomb like

object some three meters beneath the earth while doing the piling works for the under-construction third terminal on Wednesday.

They instantly informed the matter to the authorities concerned. Instantly, the matter was brought to the notice of the Bangladesh Air Force bomb disposal unit. Reaching the spot, the BAF bomb disposal unit confirmed that it was a bomb weighing 250kg.

Members of the BAF bomb disposal unit said the GP bomb was taken to Mymensingh Rasulpur Base of the BAF around 2:45pm for deactivation.

"The 250-kilogram bomb is usually called a 'general purpose' bomb. It might have been dropped there at some point during the Liberation War in 1971," ISPR said.









A General Purpose (GP) bomb, weighing about 250kg, was recovered from beneath the earth at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Wednesday.The GP was found when the earth digging works was going on for the under-construction third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, according to ISPR.The airport sources said labourers saw a bomb likeobject some three meters beneath the earth while doing the piling works for the under-construction third terminal on Wednesday.They instantly informed the matter to the authorities concerned. Instantly, the matter was brought to the notice of the Bangladesh Air Force bomb disposal unit. Reaching the spot, the BAF bomb disposal unit confirmed that it was a bomb weighing 250kg.Members of the BAF bomb disposal unit said the GP bomb was taken to Mymensingh Rasulpur Base of the BAF around 2:45pm for deactivation."The 250-kilogram bomb is usually called a 'general purpose' bomb. It might have been dropped there at some point during the Liberation War in 1971," ISPR said.