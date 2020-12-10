HC clears way to recover land  of Buriganga from Aslamul Haque

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday paved the way for Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) to start eviction drive again to recover the land of the Buriganga River from the possession of Maisha Group owned by Awami League lawmaker Md Aslamul Haque.

The HC bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Mohammad Ali

issued the order, rejecting the writ petition filed by CLC Power Ltd, Dhaka West Power Ltd and Dhaka North Power Utility Company Ltd of Maisha Group challenging the eviction drive of BIWTA,.

The writ petition collectively filed by the three companies is not acceptable as their claims are disputed question of fact. The rivers of the country must be protected at any cost. Therefore, the petition is rejected, the HC said.

As per the HC order, the National River Conservation Commission (NRCC) had earlier conducted a joint survey in the Buriganga River. The commission had pointed out that the lawmaker of Dhaka-14 parliamentary seat had grabbed 54 acres of river land and water bodies.

Citing the report, the HC said the boundaries of the rivers have been determined on the basis of Cadastral Survey (CS) record, and the probe report of the NRCC must be considered with importance to this effect.

Advocate Manzill Murshid represented the RNCC along with Repon Baroi. Lawyer Kamrun Nahar Lipi stood for BIWTA while lawyer Md Oji Ullah for Aslamul Haque.

The writ was filed on October 22 challenging the eviction process of BIWTA.

Following the writ petition, the HC issued a rule, asking the authorities concerned to explain why the BIWTA's action of demolishing and damaging structures of the companies should not be declared illegal.

The HC also issued another rule to explain why they should not be ordered to conduct a joint survey to determine the ownership and possession of the lands and to pay them compensation by asserting their loss for the eviction and demolition through an inquiry

Lawyer Manzill Murshid told the media that there is no bar to operate further eviction drive on the land illegally occupied by lawmaker Aslamul Haque.








