Boring works of 2nd tube begin Dec 12

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 9: Boring works of the second tube of Bangabandhu Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River will formally begin in December 12.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will formally open the boring works through video conferencing from his official residence at 11:00am. The boring works will start from Anowara end and conclude at Patenga end.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Project Director Harunur Rashid Chowdhury said, "We hope the boring works of the second tube of the tunnel will be completed within the next year."

Boring works of the first tube of the tunnel have been completed in the first week of August.

After completion of the boring works of the first tube of Bangabandhu Tunnel, the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) was dismantled. It is being fitted again for beginning the boring works of the second tube.

He said, "If the works move on regularly without any obstacle, we shall be able to complete the works by December 2022."

Meanwhile, the boring machine had started digging the soil for the first tube from the Patenga end and moved to the other end at a depth about 18-31 metres under the river.

Presently, the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) will start the digging of second tube from Anowara end towards the Patenga end of the tube. The two tubes of the tunnel stretching 2,450 meters each.

The two tubes comprise four lanes and each tube measures 35 feet wide and 16 feet high. Bangladesh Bridge Authority is constructing the 3.5 kilometer-long country's first-ever four-lane Bangabandhu Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River with an approach road of 4.89 kilometers alongside 740 meters of bridge linking the main port city with southern regions of Chattogram, sources said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring works of the first tube on February 24 in 2019.

The tunnel is being built at a cost of Tk 9,880 crore to turn Chattogram into 'One City Two Towns'. The total length of the proposed tunnel will be around 9.092 kilometres, including 3.50 kilometres of tunnel under the Karnaphuli River with an approach road of 4.89 kilometres alongside 740 metres of bridges linking the main port city and western side of the Karnaphuli along with the heavy industry-prone eastern side of the river.

