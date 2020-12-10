55 MW wind power plant to be set up at Mongla

The government has approved the Power Division's plan to set up a 55 MW wind power plant project, the maiden private wind power project in the country, at Mongla in Bagerhat on build-own-operate basis.

The approval came from the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase held virtually on Wednesday with Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq in the chair.

According to the proposal, a joint venture of Bangladesh and China and Hong Kong based consortium named Envision Energy, (Jiangsu) Co. Ltd., China, SQ Trading and Engineering, Bangladesh and Envision Renewable Energy Limited, Hong Kong will set up the plant under a 20- year contract with Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

"State-owned BPDB will purchase the electricity from the plant at a levelised tariff of US$ 13.20 cents, equivalent to Tk 10.56 per kilowatt hour (each unit) over the period of 20 years," Saleh Ahmed, additional secretary of the Cabinet Division, told the media following the meeting.

He said the government will pay a total of Tk 2035.12 crore for the entire contract period against its purchase of electricity from the project.

Presently, the BPDB is producing around 3 MW of electricity from wind power project at Feni, since 2002 (initially it was start with a capacity of 0.9 MW) against its target of setting up wind power projects having total capacity of 1152 MW by 2020.

National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), with financial support of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)'s report said that the country has a potential of 30,000 MW of wind energy as there are 20,000 square kilometre of areas where wind speed is 5.75-7.75 metre per second. They identified nine locations, having wind energy potentials across the country.

The locations, having average wind speed between 5-6 metre per second at a height of over 60-80 metre, are Lalpur of Natore in Rajshahi, Chandpur, Sitakundu and Parkay Beach in Chattogram, Gouripur in Mymensingh, Madhupur Tea Estate in Habigonj, Dacope in Khulna near Mongla Port, Inani Beach in Cox's Bazar and Badarganj in Rangpur.



Meanwhile, BPDB has undertaken the Mongla 55 MW wind power project along with Chandpur and Inani beach wind projects in six years back, but its move failed to attract participation of wide-range bidders

BPDB signed a contract in March, 2015 to award a 60 MW wind power project to US-DK Green Energy (BD), a joint venture between Taylor Engineering Group of USA, ph-consulting group of Denmark and Multiplex Green Energy of Bangladesh, to set up the plant at Kurushkul, southeast of Moheshkhali River in Cox's Bazar. But the sponsor failed to implement the project in the last 5 years.



"We received only a single bidder - Chinese firm Envision Energy - participated in the tender process for two locations and finally emerged qualified for only one location, Mongla. Again, the government re-tendered for the remaining two locations - Inani beach and Chandpur", said a BPDB official.

Earlier BPDB invited bids for a 100 MW offshore wind power project but could not find takers.























