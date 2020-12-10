Video
Thursday, 10 December, 2020
Front Page

Dense fog shrouds country

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dense fog has enveloped vast swaths of Bangladesh as temperatures continued to drop across the country to mark the onset of winter.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded the lowest temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius at Kurigram's Rajarhat on Wednesday. The temperature in Dhaka was 18.3 degrees Celsius at the time.
 "Right now, thick fog is prevailing nearly all over the country. It has blanketed all areas except a few from Rangpur, Khulna, and
Chattogram. It is a common phenomenon during the onset of winter," meteorologist AK Nazmul Haque said.
Ferry crossings along the Padma River were again halted on Wednesday due to dense fog. It also caused issues during take-offs and landings of aircraft at the airport.
The sub-continental high-pressure belt extends across India's Bihar and adjoining areas, said Nazmul. A low-pressure area has developed over the south Bay of Bengal, an extension of which is located in the north Bay area.
"The wind has started to blow in the north. It will take some time for the cold snap to intensify. But the temperature will drop further in a few days."
The Met Office has forecast a mild to moderate cold spell in the north, northeast and central parts of the country in December.    -bdnews24.com


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
