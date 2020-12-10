Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 December, 2020, 5:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Hasina among Forbes list of 100 powerful women

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ranks 39th on the list of the world's 100 most powerful women of 2020 announced by Forbes on Tuesday.
Hasina, the longest-serving prime minister in the history of Bangladesh, is currently serving her fourth term, which is also her third consecutive term, after her party, Bangladesh Awami League, won 288 of the 300 parliamentary seats.
In the current term, Hasina focuses on issues such as food security and access to education and healthcare, Forbes wrote. "An ongoing struggle of Hasina has been establishing a firm democracy in Bangladesh."
The women on the 17th annual power list hail from 30 countries and were born across four generations including 10 heads of state, 38 CEOs and five entertainers among them.
"But where they differ in age, nationality and job description, they are united in the ways they have been using their platforms to address the unique challenges of 2020," Forbes said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel claimed the No. 1 spot for the tenth year in a row, with European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde coming in second for the second consecutive year.
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made the list for the first time - debuting in the No. 3 slot. Forbes said her "rapid ascension in US politics" has "catapulted" her onto the list.
In particular, several of this year's Power Women received global plaudits for their effective responses to Covid-19: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (No. 32) vanquished a first and second wave of a virus in her country by implementing strict lockdown and quarantine procedures.
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (No. 37) implemented a rigorous contact-tracing program in January; as a result, to date, the island of 23 million people has lost only seven people to the virus.
The 17 newcomers on this year's list illustrate that women are leading all aspects of a society transformed by a global pandemic. New UPS CEO Carol Tomé (No. 11) and Clorox head Linda Rendle (No. 87) are responsible for helping provide essential services that have kept Americans connected and clean, while CVS Health executive vice president and incoming CEO Karen Lynch (No. 38) leads the pharmacy giant's vast COVID testing program and, in 2021, will be responsible for its critical handling of COVID vaccines.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stop or we’ll send  you to Afghanistan, Taposh to Babunagari
DSCC demolition drive continues
Chowdhury Kamal Ibne Yusuf dies of Covid-19
UK issues allergy warning over Pfizer vaccine
Case against Khaleda, Tarique, Fakhrul
24 more C-19 deaths, 2,159 fresh cases in 24 hours
‘71 War-time 250kg bomb found at Dhaka airport
HC clears way to recover land  of Buriganga from Aslamul Haque


Latest News
US natural gas prices plunge on warm winter forecasts
37 more die of COVID in country
Lemonade opens in France
Gaza jeweller struggles to sell Christmas gold
Journalist killed by gunmen in Afghanistan
Policies once in lifetime opportunity to raise climate ambitions in region
Momen: Work plan prepared to untap blue economy potentials
Rohingya genocide survivors face extreme traumatic stress: Report
Man run over by microbus in Sirajganj
World Cup win was 'redemption' for Rossi
Most Read News
PM Hasina 39th most powerful women on Forbes list
COVID-19: 4,772 recoveries, 2,159 cases, 24 deaths in 24 hrs
Corona infected BNP leader Chowdhury Kamal dies
Defamation case filed against Khaleda-Tarique, 4 others
Safeguard measures versus regulatory duty
Implement projects in time: PM
Husband’s cruelties must stop
UN kept out of Rohingya relocation process because of its rigidity: MoFA
Rights groups and Rohingya relocation
Lessons from older generation: Is a cheat code?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft