Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 December, 2020, 5:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Govt working to strengthen women’s status in society: PM

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Govt working to strengthen women’s status in society: PM

Govt working to strengthen women’s status in society: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the government is implementing various programmes to strengthen the position of womenfolks in the society, create women leadership and increase women education so that they can advance equally.
"We want women of the country to step forward equally. Half of the population of this society is women. If the womenfolks cannot prepare themselves equally ... then how this society will be built?" she said at a programme at Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium marking the 140th birth and 88th death anniversary of Begum Rokeya Shakhawat Hossain.
Prime Minister Hasina said that the government wanted to build Bangladesh into a developed country, but if half of the society stays behind then how will society stand on its own feet.
"The society has to step forward lamely," she said.
Sheikh Hasina said that the government has given importance to women education and their employment. The government wanted to develop the socioeconomic condition of the country and for that, it has taken massive development programmes.
In this connection, she mentioned about the special training programmes for womenfolks so that
they could stand on their own feet.
"This will be good for society and the country. The country will be free from poverty. We're working massively keeping that target in mind," she said.
The Prime Minister said that the government is constructing hostels across the country, even at the district and upazila levels for the working women so that they could get good accommodation.
"With this, women will be able to continue their jobs staying in secured places," she said.
Terming women and children repression a worldwide problem, she expressed her firm stance to stop these social menaces in the country and said that the government has already taken various measurers to this end.
Women empowerment
Sheikh Hasina said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman wanted a developed and prosperous Bangladesh free from hunger and poverty.
"To materialise the dream of the Father of the Nation, everyone, including men and women, have to participate equally," she said.
Referring to the dreams of Begum Rokeya, she said, the great women wanted to see women stand on their own feet by attaining proper education.
The Prime Minister said that Bangladesh has now reached such a position where women have stepped to a dignified position and they are now working in higher capacities in the administration, judiciary and armed forces.
"Besides, the Leader of the House, the Speaker and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament are all women in Bangladesh, which is an example in the world," she added.
She said it was the Awami League-led government which for the first time gave posting of female officers as Secretary, Judge, DC, SP and OC.
The Ministry of Children and Women Affairs organised the event. State Minister for Children and Women Affairs Begum Fazilatun Nesa Indira and Secretary Kazi Rowshan Akhter also spoke at the programme.
Earlier, the Prime Minister distributed Begum Rokeya Padak 2020 to Dr Shireen Akhter in education, Col Dr Nazma Begum in women's emancipation, Monjulika Chakma in socio-economic development, Begum Mushtari Shafi in literature and culture, and Farida Akter in women's rights categories.
Begum Mushtari Shafi spoke at the programme on behalf of the Padak recipients.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stop or we’ll send  you to Afghanistan, Taposh to Babunagari
DSCC demolition drive continues
Chowdhury Kamal Ibne Yusuf dies of Covid-19
UK issues allergy warning over Pfizer vaccine
Case against Khaleda, Tarique, Fakhrul
24 more C-19 deaths, 2,159 fresh cases in 24 hours
‘71 War-time 250kg bomb found at Dhaka airport
HC clears way to recover land  of Buriganga from Aslamul Haque


Latest News
US natural gas prices plunge on warm winter forecasts
37 more die of COVID in country
Lemonade opens in France
Gaza jeweller struggles to sell Christmas gold
Journalist killed by gunmen in Afghanistan
Policies once in lifetime opportunity to raise climate ambitions in region
Momen: Work plan prepared to untap blue economy potentials
Rohingya genocide survivors face extreme traumatic stress: Report
Man run over by microbus in Sirajganj
World Cup win was 'redemption' for Rossi
Most Read News
PM Hasina 39th most powerful women on Forbes list
COVID-19: 4,772 recoveries, 2,159 cases, 24 deaths in 24 hrs
Corona infected BNP leader Chowdhury Kamal dies
Defamation case filed against Khaleda-Tarique, 4 others
Safeguard measures versus regulatory duty
Implement projects in time: PM
Husband’s cruelties must stop
UN kept out of Rohingya relocation process because of its rigidity: MoFA
Rights groups and Rohingya relocation
Lessons from older generation: Is a cheat code?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft