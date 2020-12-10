Video
Last span of Padma Bridge to be set today

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The much-awaited Padma Bridge is going to be visible in full length today with the installation of the last 41st span this morning.
The work of installation of the final span started on Wednesday and is expected to be completed this morning.
But due to dense fog across the country it may lengthen the duration of the span installation work.
Dewan Md Abdul Kader, Executive Engineer (Bridge) of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project, told the Daily Observer, "The work of setting up the span is going on. If the weather is good hopefully the installation
of the last span will be done by tomorrow (today) morning."
"We are working according to the target. But now everything depends on the weather. It is expected to be completed within 15-18 hours," he added.
After installation of the 41st span, the complete shape of the bridge will be visible and it will connect the Southern part with rest of the parts of the country.
After completion it will be the largest bridge in Bangladesh and the first fixed river crossing for road traffic.
The 6.15-km Padma Bridge is the largest infrastructure in Bangladesh, which was initiated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The construction work began in December 2014 with the country's own fund.
Economists said the Padma Bridge would help build an integrated communication network in the country, which will change the economic landscape of the southwestern Bangladesh.
The government is optimistic that the new mega structure could boost the GDP of the country by 1.2 percent when it is completed by December 2021, they said.
The region will witness a breakthrough in development following the completion of Padma Bridge and investment and employment will also go up significantly.
The construction of the main bridge is being carried out by China Major Bridge Engineering Company, a Chinese contractor, while Sino Hydro Corporation, another Chinese company, is working on river training.
The multi-purpose Padma Bridge is expected to open for traffic movement in 2021.


