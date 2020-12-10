Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 December, 2020, 5:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Judgement on Saimul murder case deferred

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Court Correspondent

The judgement on the sensational murder case of five-year-old Samiul Azim Wafi of Adabar was deferred as the verdict was not ready for delivery.
Tuesday was the scheduled date for delivering the much discussed child Samiul murder case.
Samiul, a student of play group of Green Wood International School in Nabboddya Housing under Adabor Police Station, was allegedly killed by his mother Ayesha Humeara Esha and her paramour Shamsuzzaman Arif in 2010.
Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 set the new date for delivery of Judgement on December 20.
On November 23 the trial court fixed the date after completion of arguments of both the prosecution and defence sides.
Child Samiul's mother Esha is on bail and did not turn up in the court on the concluding day of the argument. Later, the court revoked her bail and issued warrant of arrest against her.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Judgement on Saimul murder case deferred
M Jahangir new GM of eastern railway
Same ACC official can conduct both inquiry, investigation: HC
Rokeya’s sculpture ‘Alokbortika’ unveiled
Govt to develop 12,800 free Wi-Fi zones in remote areas: Minister
Man ‘dies from dengue’ in Khulna
Bangabandhu’s biopic shooting begins Jan ’21
A special prayer was offered seeking early recovery of Education Minister


Latest News
US natural gas prices plunge on warm winter forecasts
37 more die of COVID in country
Lemonade opens in France
Gaza jeweller struggles to sell Christmas gold
Journalist killed by gunmen in Afghanistan
Policies once in lifetime opportunity to raise climate ambitions in region
Momen: Work plan prepared to untap blue economy potentials
Rohingya genocide survivors face extreme traumatic stress: Report
Man run over by microbus in Sirajganj
World Cup win was 'redemption' for Rossi
Most Read News
PM Hasina 39th most powerful women on Forbes list
COVID-19: 4,772 recoveries, 2,159 cases, 24 deaths in 24 hrs
Corona infected BNP leader Chowdhury Kamal dies
Defamation case filed against Khaleda-Tarique, 4 others
Safeguard measures versus regulatory duty
Implement projects in time: PM
Husband’s cruelties must stop
UN kept out of Rohingya relocation process because of its rigidity: MoFA
Rights groups and Rohingya relocation
Lessons from older generation: Is a cheat code?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft