Judgement on Saimul murder case deferred

The judgement on the sensational murder case of five-year-old Samiul Azim Wafi of Adabar was deferred as the verdict was not ready for delivery.

Tuesday was the scheduled date for delivering the much discussed child Samiul murder case.

Samiul, a student of play group of Green Wood International School in Nabboddya Housing under Adabor Police Station, was allegedly killed by his mother Ayesha Humeara Esha and her paramour Shamsuzzaman Arif in 2010.

Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 set the new date for delivery of Judgement on December 20.

On November 23 the trial court fixed the date after completion of arguments of both the prosecution and defence sides.

Child Samiul's mother Esha is on bail and did not turn up in the court on the concluding day of the argument. Later, the court revoked her bail and issued warrant of arrest against her.