M Jahangir new GM of eastern railway

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 09: Bangladesh Civil Services' railway signal and telecommunication engineering cadre officer Md Jahangir Hossain has joined as the general manager of the east zone of Bangladesh Railway.Earlier he served as the chief planning officer, divisional railway manager (east), additional chief signal and telecommunication engineer (east) and in other capacities, said a press release. Jahangir obtained graduation in electrical and electronic engineering from the then Chittagong Engineering College in 1988. He also received Commonwealth Executive MBA degree from Open University.