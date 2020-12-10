Video
Thursday, 10 December, 2020
Same ACC official can conduct both inquiry, investigation: HC

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday paved the way for conducting inquiry and investigation by the same official of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in graft cases.
The court rejected the rule that was issued asking the government and the ACC why conducting the inquiry and investigation by same official in graft case would not be declared illegal.
The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman rejected the rule with some observation on a writ petition filed by Abdu Salam, former chairman of the Ekushay Television challenging the legality of section 24(1) of the ACC rules.
Senior lawyer AF Hasan Arif along with Dr Shahdeen Malik argued for the petition while Khurshid Alam Khan stood for ACC and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state.
Khurshid Alam Khan told the media that the HC rejected its earlier rule with some observation. As a result, there is no bar to conducting inquiry and investigation by the same official of the ACC.
The HC, on November 17, concluded its hearing on the rule and fixed for December 8 (yesterday) for delivering the verdict.
On April 13 in 2017, Shamsul Alam, Deputy Director of ACC filed a case with Ramna police in the capital against Abdus Salam for not submitting his wealth statement with the commission.
Later, its investigation found that Salam amassed illegal wealth of Tk 32.20 crore and the commission approved the charge-sheet to the court.


