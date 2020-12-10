Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 December, 2020, 5:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Rokeya’s sculpture ‘Alokbortika’ unveiled

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent

Rokeya’s sculpture ‘Alokbortika’ unveiled

Rokeya’s sculpture ‘Alokbortika’ unveiled

RANGPUR, Dec 9: The newly built sculpture 'Alokbortika' (Light) of Begum Rokeya was unveiled on Wednesday marking the 140th birth and 88th death anniversary of the pioneer for women renaissance in the subcontinent.
Constructed by Rangpur City Corporation spending Taka 15 lakh, sculptor Aneek Reza unveiled cover of the Begum Rokeya Memorial Sculpture 'Alokbortika' at Shalbon Chowrasta Indrar Mour near Rangpur Government Begum Rokeya College in the city.
Some teachers and students of Rangpur Government Begum Rokeya College and Begum Rokeya University, cultural activists, poets and writers of Rangpur were present at the occasion.
Earlier on November 7 in 2016, the first Mayor of Rangpur Alhaj Sarfuddin Ahmed Jhantu formally inaugurated construction of the sculpture at a ceremony held there four years ago as the chief guest.
Talking to local journalists, sculptor Aneek Reza, who constructed the sculpture, said he was asked by the Rangpur City Corporation authority to unveil the sculpture.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Judgement on Saimul murder case deferred
M Jahangir new GM of eastern railway
Same ACC official can conduct both inquiry, investigation: HC
Rokeya’s sculpture ‘Alokbortika’ unveiled
Govt to develop 12,800 free Wi-Fi zones in remote areas: Minister
Man ‘dies from dengue’ in Khulna
Bangabandhu’s biopic shooting begins Jan ’21
A special prayer was offered seeking early recovery of Education Minister


Latest News
37 more die of COVID in country
Lemonade opens in France
Gaza jeweller struggles to sell Christmas gold
Journalist killed by gunmen in Afghanistan
Policies once in lifetime opportunity to raise climate ambitions in region
Momen: Work plan prepared to untap blue economy potentials
Rohingya genocide survivors face extreme traumatic stress: Report
Man run over by microbus in Sirajganj
World Cup win was 'redemption' for Rossi
Court rejects Cyber case petition against Mamunul
Most Read News
PM Hasina 39th most powerful women on Forbes list
COVID-19: 4,772 recoveries, 2,159 cases, 24 deaths in 24 hrs
Corona infected BNP leader Chowdhury Kamal dies
Defamation case filed against Khaleda-Tarique, 4 others
Safeguard measures versus regulatory duty
Implement projects in time: PM
Husband’s cruelties must stop
UN kept out of Rohingya relocation process because of its rigidity: MoFA
Rights groups and Rohingya relocation
Lessons from older generation: Is a cheat code?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft