

Rokeya’s sculpture ‘Alokbortika’ unveiled

Constructed by Rangpur City Corporation spending Taka 15 lakh, sculptor Aneek Reza unveiled cover of the Begum Rokeya Memorial Sculpture 'Alokbortika' at Shalbon Chowrasta Indrar Mour near Rangpur Government Begum Rokeya College in the city.

Some teachers and students of Rangpur Government Begum Rokeya College and Begum Rokeya University, cultural activists, poets and writers of Rangpur were present at the occasion.

Earlier on November 7 in 2016, the first Mayor of Rangpur Alhaj Sarfuddin Ahmed Jhantu formally inaugurated construction of the sculpture at a ceremony held there four years ago as the chief guest.

Talking to local journalists, sculptor Aneek Reza, who constructed the sculpture, said he was asked by the Rangpur City Corporation authority to unveil the sculpture.















RANGPUR, Dec 9: The newly built sculpture 'Alokbortika' (Light) of Begum Rokeya was unveiled on Wednesday marking the 140th birth and 88th death anniversary of the pioneer for women renaissance in the subcontinent.Constructed by Rangpur City Corporation spending Taka 15 lakh, sculptor Aneek Reza unveiled cover of the Begum Rokeya Memorial Sculpture 'Alokbortika' at Shalbon Chowrasta Indrar Mour near Rangpur Government Begum Rokeya College in the city.Some teachers and students of Rangpur Government Begum Rokeya College and Begum Rokeya University, cultural activists, poets and writers of Rangpur were present at the occasion.Earlier on November 7 in 2016, the first Mayor of Rangpur Alhaj Sarfuddin Ahmed Jhantu formally inaugurated construction of the sculpture at a ceremony held there four years ago as the chief guest.Talking to local journalists, sculptor Aneek Reza, who constructed the sculpture, said he was asked by the Rangpur City Corporation authority to unveil the sculpture.