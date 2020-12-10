Govt to develop 12,800 free Wi-Fi zones in remote areas: Minister

Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar has said the government is developing 12,800 free Wi-Fi, a wireless network protocols which commonly is used for local area networking of devices and internet access, zones throughout the country.

"The government is developing 12,800 free Wi-Fi zones in the remote and far to access areas throughout the country," he said as the chief guest at a webinar discussion on broadband policy here on Tuesday.

Terming the internet as the lifeline of the people's livelihood, the minister said, "We have taken a programme to reach high speed internet to each unions including the particular remote areas like islands, chars and haors within 2021."

The country has witnessed revolutionary change in internet expansion in the last twelve years under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Jabbar told the function organized by an international organization 'Alliance for Affordable Internet'. -BSS



















