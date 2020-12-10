Video
Thursday, 10 December, 2020
Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Fire safety awareness in dry season

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020

Dear Sir
Fire safety measurement is a prerequisite step for life-saving during fire accident. Many high rising shopping malls, markets, factories and buildings have been built in the big cities but they have no sufficient fire safety training, extinguishers, insurance coverage and security management.

Most of the buildings have no sufficient outer space to enter the fire service vehicle and other extinguishing instruments. The factories, shopping malls and buildings have no enough urgent exit points which increase the vulnerability of stampedes and other fatalities. RAJUK and others approval authority doesn't strictly monitor the fire safety requirements during construction of the shopping malls and buildings.

Every time we blame the government inaction but we should bear in mind that public awareness for fire safety in dry season is essential for everyone as life is more important than wealth and business. If we follow the rules of law, then such accident can't be happened frequently.

We sincerely urged the government and the approval authority to make public awareness for fire safety and also monitor the fire safety measurement of the big shopping malls, factories and buildings from time to time to reduce the dry season fire accident.

Md. Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



