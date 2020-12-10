Health etiquette becomes habit: Dos and don’ts of wearing mask



Zubair Khaled Huq



Make wearing mask a habit. Be used to, as part of a comprehensive strategy of measures to suppress transmission and save lives. The use of a mask alone is not sufficient to provide an adequate level of protection against COVID-19, before we get any vaccine, we should go for masking to hide us from the virus. Even after getting a vaccine, is not an end in itself. It is a means to an end. We know corona virus can mutate, so one vaccine shall not give us immunity against all types. So wearing a mask can be for uncertain time.



Here are the basics of how to wear a mask, one should clean hands before you put your mask on, as well as before and after you take it off. Make sure it covers your nose, mouth and chin. Here are some specifics on what type of mask to wear and when, depending on how much virus is circulating and where you live. Wear a fabric mask unless you're in a particular risk group. This is especially important when you can't stay physically distanced, particularly in crowded and poorly ventilated indoor settings. Wear a medical/surgical masks if you are over 60, have underlying medical conditions, feeling unwell and looking after an ill family member.



The ongoing novel coronavirus disease pandemic has already infected millions worldwide and, with no vaccine available, interventions to mitigate transmission are urgently needed. While there is broad agreement that travel restrictions and social distancing are beneficial in limiting spread, recommendations around face mask use were inconsistent. Government has imposed fine for not wearing masks. It is observed wearing masks can be seen more in places outside Dhaka.



Further stringent actions are coming soon like imprisonment, we all like to abide by the law, now this can be of real help we are sure. For health workers, medical masks are essential personal protective equipment when engaging with patients with suspected or confirmed cases. Respirator masks (such as FFP2, N95, should be used in settings where procedures generating aerosols are performed and must be fitted to ensure the right size is worn.



Even with a limited protective effect, facemasks can reduce total infections and deaths, and can delay the peak time of epidemic. However, the random distribution of masks is generally suboptimal; prioritized distribution of masks with easy accessibility must be ensured. Face mask use has to be for all, is an effective intervention strategy, since asymptomatic carriers are nearly thirty percent. If arrangements can be made to supply masks in public places like hospitals, banks, bus stations, markets with a subsidized rate can help all, to maintain the law.



Experts agree that wearing face masks can protect people's health and slow the spread. That's because the novel coronavirus can be transmitted through respiratory droplets that get into the air from sneezing, coughing or even speaking. A mask acts as a barrier, stopping those droplets before they reach another person.



To stop the cycle of transmission mask can be the best option. But a mask is only effective if it's worn correctly. Here are the dos and don'ts of wearing a face mask. Wash your hand before wearing a mask. Do not put a mask on a child less than two years, or who is incapacitated, unable to open it without help. Make sure your mask covers your nose, mouth, chin properly. Never put a mask around your neck, foreheads. Do not reuse a onetime mask, it could be dangerous. If a mask is wet while using, make sure to change it. A wet mask becomes porous and spoils the intention.



Choose a mask that allows you to breathe easily. Do not touch the mouth covering portion of the mask. If you have to hold it, hold the ear loops. Always wear a mask in public. Do not wear N95, FFP2 respirator if you are not a health care worker in contact with a patient. Wear a mask to protect others, if you are not sick you may not know you may spread the virus. If your mask is washable wash it and reuse, when discarding must be in a secured place. Never throw it on the open place, could be the nidus of infection.



Who should wear a mask? Everyone from two years of age and older should wear a mask, in public settings and when they are around people who do not live in their household. Wear a mask when caring for someone who is sick with COVID-19 (whether at home or in a non-healthcare setting). If you are sick with COVID-19 or think you may have the virus. Wear a mask when you need to be around other people or animals, even in your own home. CDC recognizes there are specific instances when wearing a mask may not be feasible. In these instances, consider adaptations and alternatives.



Coronavirus spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets. Respiratory droplets travel into the air when you cough, sneeze, talk, shout or sing. These droplets can then land in the mouths or noses of people who are near you or they may breathe these droplets in. Masks are a simple barrier to help prevent your respiratory droplets from reaching others. Studies show that masks reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth. When the virus is on a surface of any object, they can live there for some time. If you unknowingly touch the virus, you are still safe, since your face is covered by a saviour mask. No contact no entry can break the chain of transmission.



You should wear a mask, even if you do not feel sick. This is because several studies have found that people with COVID-19 who never develop symptoms (asymptomatic) and those who are not yet showing symptoms (pre-symptomatic) can still spread the virus to other people. The main function of wearing a mask is to protect those around you, in case you are infected but not showing symptoms.



It is especially important to wear a mask when you are unable to stay at least six feet apart from others since corona spreads mainly among people who are in close contact with one another that is within about six feet. Above all, the law is to protect people from impending danger. We all should be aware of the fact, by respecting the law we are supporting a humanitarian cause, who knows if we show disrespect to nature it might choose you for the revenge.

Dr Zubair Khaled Huq is Family Medicine, Gerontology, Public Health Specialist



















When you wear a mask, you are making an effort to protect the health of others in your community, and you may also, keeping yourself and the people you love safe from COVID-19. Wearing a mask shows that you care, not only for yourself only, you are showing responsibility towards your country. When COVID-19 is spreading in your community, stay safe by taking some simple precautions, such as physical distancing, wearing a mask, keeping rooms well ventilated, avoiding crowds, cleaning your hands and coughing into a bent elbow or tissue.Make wearing mask a habit. Be used to, as part of a comprehensive strategy of measures to suppress transmission and save lives. The use of a mask alone is not sufficient to provide an adequate level of protection against COVID-19, before we get any vaccine, we should go for masking to hide us from the virus. Even after getting a vaccine, is not an end in itself. It is a means to an end. We know corona virus can mutate, so one vaccine shall not give us immunity against all types. So wearing a mask can be for uncertain time.Here are the basics of how to wear a mask, one should clean hands before you put your mask on, as well as before and after you take it off. Make sure it covers your nose, mouth and chin. Here are some specifics on what type of mask to wear and when, depending on how much virus is circulating and where you live. Wear a fabric mask unless you're in a particular risk group. This is especially important when you can't stay physically distanced, particularly in crowded and poorly ventilated indoor settings. Wear a medical/surgical masks if you are over 60, have underlying medical conditions, feeling unwell and looking after an ill family member.The ongoing novel coronavirus disease pandemic has already infected millions worldwide and, with no vaccine available, interventions to mitigate transmission are urgently needed. While there is broad agreement that travel restrictions and social distancing are beneficial in limiting spread, recommendations around face mask use were inconsistent. Government has imposed fine for not wearing masks. It is observed wearing masks can be seen more in places outside Dhaka.Further stringent actions are coming soon like imprisonment, we all like to abide by the law, now this can be of real help we are sure. For health workers, medical masks are essential personal protective equipment when engaging with patients with suspected or confirmed cases. Respirator masks (such as FFP2, N95, should be used in settings where procedures generating aerosols are performed and must be fitted to ensure the right size is worn.Even with a limited protective effect, facemasks can reduce total infections and deaths, and can delay the peak time of epidemic. However, the random distribution of masks is generally suboptimal; prioritized distribution of masks with easy accessibility must be ensured. Face mask use has to be for all, is an effective intervention strategy, since asymptomatic carriers are nearly thirty percent. If arrangements can be made to supply masks in public places like hospitals, banks, bus stations, markets with a subsidized rate can help all, to maintain the law.Experts agree that wearing face masks can protect people's health and slow the spread. That's because the novel coronavirus can be transmitted through respiratory droplets that get into the air from sneezing, coughing or even speaking. A mask acts as a barrier, stopping those droplets before they reach another person.To stop the cycle of transmission mask can be the best option. But a mask is only effective if it's worn correctly. Here are the dos and don'ts of wearing a face mask. Wash your hand before wearing a mask. Do not put a mask on a child less than two years, or who is incapacitated, unable to open it without help. Make sure your mask covers your nose, mouth, chin properly. Never put a mask around your neck, foreheads. Do not reuse a onetime mask, it could be dangerous. If a mask is wet while using, make sure to change it. A wet mask becomes porous and spoils the intention.Choose a mask that allows you to breathe easily. Do not touch the mouth covering portion of the mask. If you have to hold it, hold the ear loops. Always wear a mask in public. Do not wear N95, FFP2 respirator if you are not a health care worker in contact with a patient. Wear a mask to protect others, if you are not sick you may not know you may spread the virus. If your mask is washable wash it and reuse, when discarding must be in a secured place. Never throw it on the open place, could be the nidus of infection.Who should wear a mask? Everyone from two years of age and older should wear a mask, in public settings and when they are around people who do not live in their household. Wear a mask when caring for someone who is sick with COVID-19 (whether at home or in a non-healthcare setting). If you are sick with COVID-19 or think you may have the virus. Wear a mask when you need to be around other people or animals, even in your own home. CDC recognizes there are specific instances when wearing a mask may not be feasible. In these instances, consider adaptations and alternatives.Coronavirus spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets. Respiratory droplets travel into the air when you cough, sneeze, talk, shout or sing. These droplets can then land in the mouths or noses of people who are near you or they may breathe these droplets in. Masks are a simple barrier to help prevent your respiratory droplets from reaching others. Studies show that masks reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth. When the virus is on a surface of any object, they can live there for some time. If you unknowingly touch the virus, you are still safe, since your face is covered by a saviour mask. No contact no entry can break the chain of transmission.You should wear a mask, even if you do not feel sick. This is because several studies have found that people with COVID-19 who never develop symptoms (asymptomatic) and those who are not yet showing symptoms (pre-symptomatic) can still spread the virus to other people. The main function of wearing a mask is to protect those around you, in case you are infected but not showing symptoms.It is especially important to wear a mask when you are unable to stay at least six feet apart from others since corona spreads mainly among people who are in close contact with one another that is within about six feet. Above all, the law is to protect people from impending danger. We all should be aware of the fact, by respecting the law we are supporting a humanitarian cause, who knows if we show disrespect to nature it might choose you for the revenge.Dr Zubair Khaled Huq is Family Medicine, Gerontology, Public Health Specialist