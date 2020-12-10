Oh, the relentless human spirit...



Nazarul Islam



On the other hand, when you feel joyful, secure, cared for and appreciated-your heart rhythms become even and smooth and that is where the power emerges. And, that is where the positivity is generated. Ever cared to think, this way?



I have a basic lesson to share with all. Emotional control and effective human relationships have made the difference between success and failure. In life, we have to learn to ride the waves of emotion, instead of letting them knock us over. Like many others, I did try to learn to balance the control of instincts, reflexes and basic physical functions. At one time, in my life, I desperately tried to learn how to drive my feelings and emotions- because I felt that these are our inner guide of likes and dislikes. Again, let me share with my readers-in this lies also, our own survival.



It was Aristotle who taught that stars are made of a different matter than the four earthly elements- a quintessence- that also happens to be what the human psyche is made of. Which is why, man's spirit corresponds to the stars. Perhaps that's not a very scientific view, but I do like the idea that there's a little starlight world, we all share together.



The human spirit is something tremendously resilient. It can withstand the most horrific of circumstances, whether of human or divine creation. It is not these larger-than-life situations that beat us. It is just the little things! One day each one of us shall discover.



In just that one-final-time, nanosecond of enlightenment, that the human spirit survives the death of the physical body. And the love of life, gears itself into action. The wandering soul needs badly, to get back into its earthly habitat. I am grateful to my teacher, an Irish Catholic priest Brother Hobart csc, for having fed this thought relentlessly.



Our wonderful, painful world� belong to the strong, my friend! The ritual of our existence is based on the strong getting stronger-by devouring the weak.



And then....what is the purpose of human Faith? Does it also belongs to the human spirit? Faith is obviously, faith. Haven't we learned to live in division and disharmony? Humanity is divided by religion....and religion is the divider of humanity. If every human could be removed of his or her blindfolds and see that faith is in itself faith- and that this is something which belongs to each and every human being, then at that time those who divide us through religion will suddenly mean nothing to us, and we will all see that we are united by faith, in and of itself.



It is time that my friends learned-that there is only one faith, which is called faith. And no one needs to prove to anyone else that what he believes in exists, because even if it does not exist, his faith is his belief that it is there, that something is there, and that in itself is faith. So I do not need to prove to any man that what I believe in exists or not, there is no such contest among us. My own faith breathes in the body of my belief; the fact that I believe is the breath of my faith.



History has helped us to individually create a co-relation with event or action. This only clarifies how things are related to each other. Ample knowledge of history let people to know about attitudes and feelings as resulting from an action. Again, History is not merely a summation of previous events, but instead its purpose is to show reasons for why and how these events happened and give perspective to pain, breakthroughs, and war associated with them. It tells that how explorers reached out and started sharing culture. By making us more cognizant of how we got to this point, it teaches us how to continue to approach things in manners that work and refrain from committing a mistake repeatedly.



Finally, History should help us learn lessons from our forefathers and Mothers past mistakes and their achievements along with what they created.



My son Yasir, is a wonderful teacher. He taught me something, I never visualized: That is, to Look after your own immediate family. Whether they are family or friends, manipulators are difficult to escape from if you get blinded by their love. Give in to their demands and they will be happy enough, but if you develop a spine and start saying no, it will inevitably bring a fresh round of head games and emotional blackmail. You will notice that breaking free from someone else's dominance will often result in them accusing you of being selfish. Yes, you are selfish, because you have stopped doing what they want you to do for them.



Try always to be at least ten steps ahead to survive!



It is only the Powerless, who use various tactics, such as getting upset, withdrawing, nagging, ridiculing, pouting, crying, or getting angry, to pressure, manipulate, and punish one another into keeping this pact. However, this ongoing power play does nothing to make them happy and mitigate their anxiety in the long term.



In fact, their anxiety only escalates by continually affirming that they are not actually powerful. Any sense of love and safety they feel by gaining or surrendering control is tenuous and fleeting. A relational bond built on mutual control simply cannot produce anything remotely like safety, love, or trust. It can only produce more fear, pain, distrust, punishment, and misery. And when taken to an extreme, this unfortunately also, produces things like domestic violence.



Millions cheer the warrior

spilling blood across the ring

while the one who stands for peace

is ridiculed and shamed.

Must hearts forever suffer

from ignorance and greed?

Can bombs heal our souls

or set our spirits free?



The beginning of the end...

The writer is a former educator

based in Chicago, USA











It is really important for each one of us, to understand human emotions. We know this to be a powerful feeling-such as joy, sadness, fear, or anger that moves us all the times. Life's experiences create and make us live, not just exist. These transform our lives-from our plain tasteless events and facts, into a living and breathing experience. Our feelings control our energy. When we are upset, don't we find this hard to think clearly, behave properly and choose wisely?On the other hand, when you feel joyful, secure, cared for and appreciated-your heart rhythms become even and smooth and that is where the power emerges. And, that is where the positivity is generated. Ever cared to think, this way?I have a basic lesson to share with all. Emotional control and effective human relationships have made the difference between success and failure. In life, we have to learn to ride the waves of emotion, instead of letting them knock us over. Like many others, I did try to learn to balance the control of instincts, reflexes and basic physical functions. At one time, in my life, I desperately tried to learn how to drive my feelings and emotions- because I felt that these are our inner guide of likes and dislikes. Again, let me share with my readers-in this lies also, our own survival.It was Aristotle who taught that stars are made of a different matter than the four earthly elements- a quintessence- that also happens to be what the human psyche is made of. Which is why, man's spirit corresponds to the stars. Perhaps that's not a very scientific view, but I do like the idea that there's a little starlight world, we all share together.The human spirit is something tremendously resilient. It can withstand the most horrific of circumstances, whether of human or divine creation. It is not these larger-than-life situations that beat us. It is just the little things! One day each one of us shall discover.In just that one-final-time, nanosecond of enlightenment, that the human spirit survives the death of the physical body. And the love of life, gears itself into action. The wandering soul needs badly, to get back into its earthly habitat. I am grateful to my teacher, an Irish Catholic priest Brother Hobart csc, for having fed this thought relentlessly.Our wonderful, painful world� belong to the strong, my friend! The ritual of our existence is based on the strong getting stronger-by devouring the weak.And then....what is the purpose of human Faith? Does it also belongs to the human spirit? Faith is obviously, faith. Haven't we learned to live in division and disharmony? Humanity is divided by religion....and religion is the divider of humanity. If every human could be removed of his or her blindfolds and see that faith is in itself faith- and that this is something which belongs to each and every human being, then at that time those who divide us through religion will suddenly mean nothing to us, and we will all see that we are united by faith, in and of itself.It is time that my friends learned-that there is only one faith, which is called faith. And no one needs to prove to anyone else that what he believes in exists, because even if it does not exist, his faith is his belief that it is there, that something is there, and that in itself is faith. So I do not need to prove to any man that what I believe in exists or not, there is no such contest among us. My own faith breathes in the body of my belief; the fact that I believe is the breath of my faith.History has helped us to individually create a co-relation with event or action. This only clarifies how things are related to each other. Ample knowledge of history let people to know about attitudes and feelings as resulting from an action. Again, History is not merely a summation of previous events, but instead its purpose is to show reasons for why and how these events happened and give perspective to pain, breakthroughs, and war associated with them. It tells that how explorers reached out and started sharing culture. By making us more cognizant of how we got to this point, it teaches us how to continue to approach things in manners that work and refrain from committing a mistake repeatedly.Finally, History should help us learn lessons from our forefathers and Mothers past mistakes and their achievements along with what they created.My son Yasir, is a wonderful teacher. He taught me something, I never visualized: That is, to Look after your own immediate family. Whether they are family or friends, manipulators are difficult to escape from if you get blinded by their love. Give in to their demands and they will be happy enough, but if you develop a spine and start saying no, it will inevitably bring a fresh round of head games and emotional blackmail. You will notice that breaking free from someone else's dominance will often result in them accusing you of being selfish. Yes, you are selfish, because you have stopped doing what they want you to do for them.Try always to be at least ten steps ahead to survive!It is only the Powerless, who use various tactics, such as getting upset, withdrawing, nagging, ridiculing, pouting, crying, or getting angry, to pressure, manipulate, and punish one another into keeping this pact. However, this ongoing power play does nothing to make them happy and mitigate their anxiety in the long term.In fact, their anxiety only escalates by continually affirming that they are not actually powerful. Any sense of love and safety they feel by gaining or surrendering control is tenuous and fleeting. A relational bond built on mutual control simply cannot produce anything remotely like safety, love, or trust. It can only produce more fear, pain, distrust, punishment, and misery. And when taken to an extreme, this unfortunately also, produces things like domestic violence.Millions cheer the warriorspilling blood across the ringwhile the one who stands for peaceis ridiculed and shamed.Must hearts forever sufferfrom ignorance and greed?Can bombs heal our soulsor set our spirits free?The beginning of the end...The writer is a former educatorbased in Chicago, USA