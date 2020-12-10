Congratulations Prime Minister



Needs be known, in order to determine the overall rank on the list of 100, Forbes applies four metrics -- money, media mentions, impact and spheres of influence. Collectively, Forbes looked at hard power (currencies and constitutions), dynamic power (audiences, communities and creative influence), and soft power (what are leaders doing with their influence) within the context of each woman's field -- business, media, technology, finance, philanthropy and politics.



The women on the 17th annual power list hail from 30 countries and were born across four generations including 10 heads of state, 38 CEOs and five entertainers among them. But despite differing in age nationality and job description, they are united in the ways they have been using their platforms to address the unique challenges of 2020.



In particular, it was important to note that Forbes has applauded our PM for focusing on issues such as food security and access to education and healthcare. Forbes pinpointed her ongoing struggle for establishing a firm democracy in Bangladesh. And we couldn't agree more with the internationally reputed business magazine.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the longest-serving Prime Minister in our country's history is serving her fourth term-- while we have a practical reason to be proud and ecstatic on her domestic and international achievements-there is no room for complacency.



The entire world has now fallen under a deepening crisis due to the second Corona wave in winter. With an effective vaccine at sight in the upcoming weeks, we once more expect the PM's unwavering leadership to ensure fair distribution and easy accessing of the vaccine in Bangladesh.



With the Covid - 19 pandemic, not leaving us any time soon, the country's existing challenges have become intensified. However, we have so far been able to face all challenges under the bold and astute leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and believe to enter the New Year with a renewed commitment.

