

Nishat Afza Arzoo: A long pursuit for classical music

During the corona pandemic, Nishat indulged herself in practising classical music. She has also been supporting her two daughters who are interested in classical notes.

Born to Dr MA Halim and Shamsun Nahar in Mymensingh City's Shankipara in 1969, Nishat's passion for music surfaced in childhood, and it is still going on.

Also a meritorious student, Nishat did her Honours and Masters from the Faculty of Fisheries at Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) in 1996 and 1997 respectively.

A special grade artiste of Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television for Nazrul, Tagore and modern songs, she took 'taalim' (lessons) under the guidance of Ustad Mithun Dey, Gopal Dutt, Omar Faruq, Sohrab Hossain, Sudhin Das and Khalid Hossain.

She also took lessons in Tagore songs from Sanjida Khatun, Fahmida Khatun, Ajit Roy, Wahidul Haque, Dr ABM Nurul Anwar and Sadi Mohammad.

"Classical music is a continuous process and I still keep contact with eminent classical masters to improve my performances," said Nishat, who wants to pursue her mission to promote classical music until death. The ongoing pandemic has also given an opportunity to accelerate practicing the classical notes.

Nishat also expresses her debt to her maternal uncle Mohammad Abdul Hannan and husband Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, a high up police official who supported her passion for classical music fully.

For her commitment and talent in Tagore and Nazrul songs, Nishat was honoured by different cultural organisations so far.

A mother of two daughters- Benazir Binte Rafique and Anika Nower Binte Rafique, both university students, Nishat said it is her great pleasure that her daughters are also following her pursuit for classical music.

"My daughters are also taking 'taalim' from prominent classical maestros- Sujit Mustafa and Motiur Rahman. They are also holding stage performances and I am also supporting their devotion with full heart," said Nishat.

The classical music needs a lot of patience and an artiste should go a long way to be matured in this music form, and for the better survival of music, practice of classical music should be geared up at every level, she opined.

