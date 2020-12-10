Man held for raping woman at Kamalnagar

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Dec 9: Police arrested a man from Ward No. 7 of Torabganj Union in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Monday night, allegedly for raping a woman on November 23 last.

Arrested Anwar Hossen Mistry, 49, is the son of Mahfuzul Haque of the area.

Police said the victim's family took shelter in the arrestee's house about seven years back as they lost their house and belongings to river erosion. Her husband is a brickfield worker in Cumilla.

As the husband was absent in the house, the arrestee raped the woman.

Later, the victim filed a case with Kamalnagar Police Station.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Muhammad Nurul Absar said the arrestee has been sent to jail following a court order and the medical test of the victim was completed.



















