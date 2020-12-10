Video
Thursday, 10 December, 2020
Home Countryside

Father, son stabbed dead

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, Dec 9: Miscreants hacked a man and his son to death in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The deceased were identified as Sirajul Shikder, 60, and his son Sayeedi Shikder, 20, of Konabarichar Village under Rajapur Union in the upazila.
Local sources said they were returning home from Mokimpur Bazaar. On the way, miscreants hacked them indiscriminately in Randhunibari Noukaghat area about 8pm, leaving them seriously injured. Hearing the victims' screams, locals rushed there. After a while, both father and son died on the spot.
Confirming the mater, Belkuchi Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Golam Mostafa said two robber gangs are active in char area.
Sirajul, an accused in seven cases and a member of one of the gangs, and his son might have been killed over internal feud between such two groups, the OC also said.


