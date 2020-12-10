No trace of 19 fishers missing in Bay

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Dec 9: In a search for 20 days, 19 missing fishermen of Kamalnagar and Ramgati upazilas of the district could not be traced.

On November 15, they went to the Bay of Bengal from Cox's Bazaar. Later, they did not come back within normal time.

Of them, 12 ones are from Kamalnagar Upazila, and the remaining seven are from Ramgati Upazila.

At present, bewailing is prevailing in their families. Some members of these are crying for their sons, some for husbands or fathers.

According to sources, from Cox's Bazaar, one Manzur Majhi, accompanying 18 fishers, went to the Bay boarding a trawler FV Rana of the Nazir Hossain Company.

On that day, they talked with their family members over mobile phones. But on the following day, they went out of network.

They were supposed to come back within eight or ten days. But none returned after passing of the scheduled days.

The missing fishers are Manzur Majhi of Banga Bazaar in Ramgati Upazila, and Md Moktar, Jahangir Alam, Saddam Hossain, Jasim Uddin, Md Zafar, Tajul Islam and Shah Alam of Char Folkon area in Kamalnagar Upazila. Identities of others could not be confirmed.

Abdul Khaleq, father of Tajul Islam, said Tajul was the only earner of his family. Since hearing his missing news, they are bewailing only.

Murad Hossen, son of Jahangir Alam, said, "I talked with father on November 15 after going to sea. Later despite many attempts, he could not be connected. His mobile was found switched off."

Trawler owner Nazir Hossen said, boarding his trawler FV Rana worth about Tk 1.10 crore, 19 fishermen sailed to the Bay on November 15. In the deep sea, their mobile phones lost network. Later they could not be contacted.

On December 3 last, a general diary was lodged with Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station in this connection.

General Secretary of Cox's Bazar Trawler Owners' Association Mostak Ahmed said, it is anticipated that after getting out of order or losing direction, the trawler might have entered India, Myanmar or Sri Lanka from Bangladesh territory, or it has collided with any ship and got capsized.

He informed, now information is being taken from returning fishers. Alongside, Bangladesh Coast Guard, navy and police have been informed about it.







