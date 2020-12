32nd death anniv of late Nurjahan Begum observed

All dear and near ones attended the Doa Mahfil arranged on the occasion.















The 32nd death anniversary of late Nurjahan Begum, mother of senior journalist Mozidur Rahman Biswas and former lawmaker of Pabna-4 Constituency and Executive Director of New Era Foundation Monjur Rahman Biswas, was held at Charmirkamary Village under Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Tuesday.All dear and near ones attended the Doa Mahfil arranged on the occasion.