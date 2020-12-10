Man to die for killing wife in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Dec 9: A local court on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in 2014.

Convict Halim Dhali, 42, is a resident of Sener Tikikata area under Mathbaria Upazila of the district.

Pirojpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal judge Md Mizanur Rahman declared the verdict.

According to the prosecution, Halim beat up his wife Hasi Begum, 25, mercilessly on April 24, 2014 following a dispute over dowry.

Later, she died at a hospital on May 7 while undergoing treatment. The deceased's mother Anwara Begum filed a case against Halim with Mathbaria Police Station in this connection.







