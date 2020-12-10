Video
Thursday, 10 December, 2020
Countryside

112 more contract C-19 in Rajshahi Division

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 9: At least 112 more people were infected with coronavirus in the division in the last 48 hours till Monday morning.
Some 40 more people have contracted the virus in five districts of the division in the last 24 hours.
With this, the total number of the virus cases roses to 23,177 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Monday noon.
Of the newly infected people, nine are in Rajshahi, one in Natore, three in Joypurhat, ten in Bogura and 20 in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 21,058 people have, so far, recovered from the virus while 349 died of it in the division till Monday morning.
Earlier, some 72 more people have contracted the virus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours.
With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 23,137 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Sunday noon.
Of the newly infected people, 10 are in Rajshahi, nine in Natore, 29 in Bogura, 17 in Sirajganj and seven in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 21,019 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 349 died of it in the division till Sunday morning.


