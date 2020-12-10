

Mymensingh, Madaripur freed today

MYMENSINGH: The district was freed on this day from the grip of the Pakistani forces.

Before this, many battles happened between freedom fighters (FFs) and the Pakistani forces during the nine-month struggle.

On April 17 in 1971, a fierce battle happened in Kalihati of Tangail and it continued for five days. It was the first fierce battle in this region during the liberation war.

The Pakistani troops entered Mymensingh Town on April 22. The FFs built their stronghold in bordering Haluaghat Upazila of the district.

Between May and November in 1971, the FFs and the Pakistani forces locked in fierce fighting at different places of the district and its surrounding areas. During the battles, both sides witnessed huge casualties.

On December 7, the FFs freed Haluaghat from the occupation forces and on December 8, Phulpur and Bhaluka upazilas were freed, followed by the liberation of Gouripur, Trishal, Ishwarganj and Tarakanda. The valiant FFs forced the invaders retreat from their occupied areas in the district.

On December 10, the FFs led by Principal Motiur Rahman, ex-president of district Awami League, and Indian allied forces marched towards the town and freed it from the clutches of the occupation forces.

At least 125 FFs, including students and cultural activists, sacrificed their valuable lives for the freedom of the motherland.

To keep the memory of the FFs and martyrs alive, a monument titled "Muktijuddho Smiriti Saudha" was built on the bank of the Brahmaputra River in the town in 2000.

MADARIPUR: The district was freed on this day from the Pakistani occupation forces.

To mark the day, district administration chalked out different programmes, including rally, placing of wreaths on the martyrs' graves, discussion meeting, and cultural programmes, said Dr Rahima Khatun, deputy commissioner (DC) of the district.

Md Shahjahan Hawlader, commander of District Muktijoddha Sangsad, said during the liberation war, several battles were fought against the Pakistani occupation army led by Khalilur Rahman with his 'Khalil Bahini'.

There is a mass graveyard inside Madaripur Jute Mill area but no step has been taken yet to preserve it and other mass graveyards in the district, he complained.













