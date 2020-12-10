Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 December, 2020, 5:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Thrust on ensuring basic rights of street children

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondent

MYMENSINGH, Dec 9: Speakers at a meeting here on Tuesday said the children are the future of every nation and so they should be nourished properly.
The children, especially the street children, deserve special attention from different quarters of the society, said the speakers while addressing a media campaign styled "The role of administration, media and community for birth registration, housing and rights of street children" at Mymensingh Press Club Auditorium at noon.
DREAM, a programme to materialise the dream of street children under CARITAS Mymensingh region, organised the campaign.
The speakers said the street children are deprived of human rights and even they have no access for birth registration, and naturally they are deprived from rights that the other children enjoy in the society from their birth.
The street children need special birth registration forms as in many cases their parents' names and addresses are not managed, they said.
The floating children have no housing facility and they are forced to pass their nights on footpath and at bus stops and railway stations where they are abused that leads them to be involved in social crimes gradually, said the speakers.
The budget for street children should be increased to ensure their housing, food and education, they suggested.
Rozina Rongma, DREAM's programme office (gender), said a total of 4,291 street children including 1,744 girls have been benefited under this programme since 2018.
The primary information of 716 street children has been stored so far and of them, 137 children are now away from taking drugs and social crimes including theft and snatching, she informed.
Around 79 street children including 20 girls have completed their technical training and are now working at different safe workplaces. Some 91 children are getting formal and non-normal education, added Rozina.
Mahfuz Inbe Ayub, sadar upazila social service officer, was chief guest with Ali Akar Babun, president of Child Protection Committee of DREAM in the chair.
The campaign was also addressed by Amit Roy, Mymensingh Press Club general secretary, Bipasha Mankin, Tuli Chiran, among others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nishat Afza Arzoo: A long pursuit for classical music
Man held for raping woman at Kamalnagar
Father, son stabbed dead
No trace of 19 fishers missing in Bay
32nd death anniv of late Nurjahan Begum observed
Man to die for killing wife in Pirojpur
112 more contract C-19 in Rajshahi Division
Mymensingh, Madaripur freed today


Latest News
37 more die of COVID in country
Lemonade opens in France
Gaza jeweller struggles to sell Christmas gold
Journalist killed by gunmen in Afghanistan
Policies once in lifetime opportunity to raise climate ambitions in region
Momen: Work plan prepared to untap blue economy potentials
Rohingya genocide survivors face extreme traumatic stress: Report
Man run over by microbus in Sirajganj
World Cup win was 'redemption' for Rossi
Court rejects Cyber case petition against Mamunul
Most Read News
PM Hasina 39th most powerful women on Forbes list
COVID-19: 4,772 recoveries, 2,159 cases, 24 deaths in 24 hrs
Corona infected BNP leader Chowdhury Kamal dies
Defamation case filed against Khaleda-Tarique, 4 others
Safeguard measures versus regulatory duty
Implement projects in time: PM
Husband’s cruelties must stop
UN kept out of Rohingya relocation process because of its rigidity: MoFA
Rights groups and Rohingya relocation
Lessons from older generation: Is a cheat code?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft