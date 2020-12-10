Thrust on ensuring basic rights of street children

MYMENSINGH, Dec 9: Speakers at a meeting here on Tuesday said the children are the future of every nation and so they should be nourished properly.

The children, especially the street children, deserve special attention from different quarters of the society, said the speakers while addressing a media campaign styled "The role of administration, media and community for birth registration, housing and rights of street children" at Mymensingh Press Club Auditorium at noon.

DREAM, a programme to materialise the dream of street children under CARITAS Mymensingh region, organised the campaign.

The speakers said the street children are deprived of human rights and even they have no access for birth registration, and naturally they are deprived from rights that the other children enjoy in the society from their birth.

The street children need special birth registration forms as in many cases their parents' names and addresses are not managed, they said.

The floating children have no housing facility and they are forced to pass their nights on footpath and at bus stops and railway stations where they are abused that leads them to be involved in social crimes gradually, said the speakers.

The budget for street children should be increased to ensure their housing, food and education, they suggested.

Rozina Rongma, DREAM's programme office (gender), said a total of 4,291 street children including 1,744 girls have been benefited under this programme since 2018.

The primary information of 716 street children has been stored so far and of them, 137 children are now away from taking drugs and social crimes including theft and snatching, she informed.

Around 79 street children including 20 girls have completed their technical training and are now working at different safe workplaces. Some 91 children are getting formal and non-normal education, added Rozina.

Mahfuz Inbe Ayub, sadar upazila social service officer, was chief guest with Ali Akar Babun, president of Child Protection Committee of DREAM in the chair.

The campaign was also addressed by Amit Roy, Mymensingh Press Club general secretary, Bipasha Mankin, Tuli Chiran, among others.



