Seven killed in road mishaps in five dists

Seven persons were killed and three injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Pirojpur, Naogaon, Noakhali, Barishal and Bogura, in two days.

PIROJPUR: A college student was killed in an accident on the Pirojpur-Indurkani Road at Charakhali Village under Indurkani Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

Deceased Lion al Maruf, 20, was the son of Kader Hawlader of the village and a student of a polytechnic institute in Khulna.

Locals and Indurkani Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Mahbubur Rahman said, a motorcycle collided head-on with a passenger bus in the said area, leaving the motorcyclist seriously injured.

He was rushed to Pirojpur District Hospital where he was declared dead.

NIAMATPUR, NAOGAON: A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident at Niamatpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Azad Ali, 45, was a resident of Jhaljhalia Village in the upazila. Sahadat, 18, Azad's son, and Sohan, 17, were also injured.

Eyewitnesses said a truck coming from opposite direction rammed into a motorcycle in Bhadranda intersection area on the Niamatpur-Dhanshura Road about 11 am, leaving Azad dead of the spot and two others injured. The injured were rushed to Niamatpur Upazila Health Complex and, later, shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

NOAKHALI: A young man was killed in a collision between a battery-run auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Parvez Hossen, 26, was the son of Kamal Uddin of Char Torabali Village under Mohammadpur Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Char Jabbar PS Inspector Md Ibrahim Khalil said the motorcycle collided head-on with the auto-rickshaw in Chowrasta Killa area, leaving the motorcyclist dead on the spot. On the other hand, a man was killed and another injured when a motorcycle crashed into a fox in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Jamal Uddin, 67, was a resident of Ward No. 1 in Hatiya Municipality.

Local sources said the accident happened in Afazia Bazaar area on the Nolchira-Ochhkhali Road at night when a fox suddenly jumped out onto the roadway. After hitting the fox, the motorcycle hit a roadside tree, which left Jamal and the fox dead on the spot and another motorcyclist injured.

The injured was rushed to a local hospital.

Hatiya PS OC Md Abul Khayer said the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.

BARISHAL: Two persons including an old woman were killed in separate road accidents in the district on Monday.

In the first accident, an old woman Sita Rani, 55, was crossing the Barishal-Patuakhali Road near Boalia Puja Mandap area about 4pm. Suddenly a speeding motorcycle dashed her, leaving her dead on the spot.

In the second accident, a motorcycle collided head-on with a tempo on the Barishal-Dhaka Highway near Ashokati Bridge area about 12pm, leaving the biker Azizul dead on the spot.

BOGURA: A man was killed in a road accident in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Azizar Rahman, 42, was a resident of Kalai Upazila in Joypurhat District.

Local sources said Azizar was going to Kichak Bazaar driving a three-wheeler in the morning. On the way, the vehicle overturned in Kichak Nayapara area, leaving him dead on the spot.

Shibganj PS Inspector Haridas Mondal confirmed the incident.



















