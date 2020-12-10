Begum Rokeya Day observed



Pirojpur administration accorded reception to 10 Joyeeta women on Wednesday. photo: observer

The day was observed with much enthusiasm and in a befitting manner.

In this connection, 44 Joyeeta women in nine districts and upazilas were accorded reception.

GOPALGANJ: To mark the day, district administration and District Women Affairs Department accorder reception to five Joyeeta women of the district.

Presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education & ICT) Md Iliasur Rahman, it was addressed, among others, by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nihar Adnan Taian, and District Women Affairs Officer Azmeri Hossain.

The Joyeetas are: Rubia Akhter, Pushpa Mondal, Nasima Akhter, Nargis Begum and Laili Begum.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, District Women Affairs Department arranged a discussion meeting in local Collectorate conference room.

DC Md Sarowar Murshed Chowdhury attended the meeting as chief guest while District Women Affairs Deputy Director Md Mamun-or-Rashid chaired it and Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mujibur Rahman and Additional DC (General) Md Golam Mostafa attended as special guests.

It was addressed, among others, by Joyeetas Tania Akhter, Dr Taslim Ara Nila and Wahida Binte Amin Poly.

Later, the chief guest distributed award among the Joyeetas.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, 10 selected women from the district were accorded reception for their contribution in different sectors.

Besides, a discussion meeting was held at the deputy commissioner's conference room in the town.

DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was chief guest at the programme.

Among others, ASP Mollah Azad Hossain, district Awami League General Secretary Advocate MA Hakim Hawlader, and Chairperson of Jatiya Mahila Sangstha Rashida Akram also addressed the programme.

Speakers said the government is working for the advancement of disadvantaged women and also following the way that Begum Rokeya initiated.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: On the occasion, five Joyeetas were accorded reception in the upazila.

A discussion meeting was also held at upazila parishad hall room.

Upazila Vice-Chairman Abul Hasan Reman was chief guest in the meeting while Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Zahidul Islam chaired it.

MATIRANGA, KHAGRACHHARI: To mark the day, upazila administration and Women Affairs Department accorded reception to three Joyeetas in the upazila.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at Upazila Parishad Auditorium.

Upazila Chairman Md Rafiqul Islam was chief guest in the programme while Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Trila Deb chaired it.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held at Shaheed Jobayed Auditorium in the upazila.

UNO Md Abdul Wadud presided over the programme.

Later, four Joyeetas were accorded reception.

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: On the occasion, five Joyeetas were accorded reception in the upazila.

A discussion meeting was also held at upazila parishad hall room.

Acting Upazila Chairman Farida Parvin was chief guest in the meeting while UNO Al-Mamun chaired it.

Among others, Vice-Chairman Zarzis Hasan Mithu, Women Affairs Officer Shahina Akhter and trainer Arpita Mondal were also present in the programme.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: On the occasion, upazila administration and Woman Affairs Department accorded reception to five Joyeetas at a function held in the hall room of upazila gymnasium.

The Joyeetas are: Nasima Begum as successful mother, Beauty Khatun in women's economic emancipation, Roksana Parvin in education and employment, Ashrafi Banu in social development, and Sanchita Khatun in women repression.

Upazila Chairman Ohidul Islam Gokul was chief gust in the programme while UNO Priyanka Devi Pal chaired it.

PARBOTIPUR, DINAJPUR: Four women were awarded Joyeeta in the upazila of the district on Wednesday.

On this occasion, a discussion meeting was organised by the Women and Children Affairs Department in the upazila Parishad hallroom. Presided over by UNO Nishad Kysar Riad, it was attended by Upazila Chairman Alhaj Md. Hafizul Islam Pramanik as chief guest.

The recipients are: Manira Begum of American Camp in the Pourasabha, Latifa Begum of Uttar Dhobakal, Jarina Begum (as successful mother) of Dolapara Belaichandi Village, and Mist Makchhuda Khatun of Ananda Bazar.

The chief guest handed over crests and certificates among them.























