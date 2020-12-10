Video
News in brief

Trump, Biden most tweeted

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

WASHINGTON, Dec 9: US President Donald Trump and President-Elect Joe Biden emerged as the most and second-most tweeted about people on Twitter for the year 2020, according to the micro-blogging site's annual year-end review.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made it to the top 10 most tweeted about people's list and occupied seventh place on the list.
Indian American Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was the only woman on the list and stood at the 10th position globally.
Over 700 million Tweets were sent in 2020 about elections around the world and Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Narendra Modi and Kamala Harris were among the most Tweeted-about global figures.    -ANI


