Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 December, 2020, 5:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

India farmers reject govt offer, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

NEW DELHI, Dec 9:  Protesting farmers have unanimously rejected the Centre's written offer of amendments in farm laws, and announced a series of plans to escalate their protest. The plans involve closure of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, boycott of Reliance malls and capture of toll plazas.
By December 14, there will be a full-scale protest across the country, they said. The decision was taken at a meeting after the Centre sent a written proposal laying out a series of amendments, an idea turned down by farmers who demand scrapping of the laws. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whose meeting with farmers was inconclusive yesterday, is now meeting Agriculture minister Narendra Tomar.
Announcing the plans of the farmer unions after a meeting this evening, farmer leader Dr Darshanpal said, "We will block the Delhi-Jaipur highway by December 12. We will sit on dharna at all the toll plazas of country on December 12. We have called for a nationwide protest on 14th. We have asked the people to protest against every MP and MLA of the BJP".
In the proposal sent earlier to 13 agitating farmer unions, the Centre promised a written assurance for minimum support prices, allowing farmers to go to court to resolve disputes instead of a sub-divisional magistrate and scrapping of the Electricity Amendment bill, which they opposed.
The government also offered to make amendments in the laws to address the concerns of farmers in various areas. To allay fears that big corporates will take over farmlands, the government said it can be clarified that no buyer can take loans against farmland nor any such condition will be made to farmers.    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN raises $370m for 2021
8pc of Amazon wiped out
Trump, Biden most tweeted
India farmers reject govt offer, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
Coronavirus: Key updates
Aircraft carrier to be N-powered: Macron
Back down or no-deal
Pandemic putting democracy under threat: Study


Latest News
37 more die of COVID in country
Lemonade opens in France
Gaza jeweller struggles to sell Christmas gold
Journalist killed by gunmen in Afghanistan
Policies once in lifetime opportunity to raise climate ambitions in region
Momen: Work plan prepared to untap blue economy potentials
Rohingya genocide survivors face extreme traumatic stress: Report
Man run over by microbus in Sirajganj
World Cup win was 'redemption' for Rossi
Court rejects Cyber case petition against Mamunul
Most Read News
PM Hasina 39th most powerful women on Forbes list
COVID-19: 4,772 recoveries, 2,159 cases, 24 deaths in 24 hrs
Corona infected BNP leader Chowdhury Kamal dies
Defamation case filed against Khaleda-Tarique, 4 others
Safeguard measures versus regulatory duty
Implement projects in time: PM
Husband’s cruelties must stop
UN kept out of Rohingya relocation process because of its rigidity: MoFA
Rights groups and Rohingya relocation
Lessons from older generation: Is a cheat code?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft