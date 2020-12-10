Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 December, 2020, 5:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Coronavirus: Key updates

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

PARIS, Dec 9: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
AMERICA FIRST?  
Donald Trump signs an executive order to give Americans priority to vaccines without saying how, while president-elect Joe Biden warns vaccination efforts will "slow and stall" if Congress does not come up with funding quickly. While Trump sought to trumpet his administration's policies related to vaccines at his event, his upbeat message was contrasted by a more cautious presentation held simultaneously by President-elect Joe Biden.
BIDEN FOR 100M VACCINS
President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday laid out his plan to fight the coronavirus pandemic during his first 100 days in office, saying his administration would vaccinate 100 million Americans, push to reopen schools and strengthen mask mandates. At a briefing in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said he needed Congress to fully fund delivering vaccines to all corners of the United States. Getting children back to school will be a national priority in the first 100 days, Biden said.
US STIMULUS FIGHT...
The Trump administration proposed a $916 billion coronavirus relief package on Tuesday, after congressional Democrats shot down a suggestion for a pared-down plan from the Senate's leading Republican, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Democrats quickly brand a new White House stimulus proposal "unacceptable" as a deadline for an agreement looms with current virus aid set to expire at the end of the month. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he presented the administration's $916 billion plan in a conversation with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat.
NON-COMMUNICABLE DISEASES TOP KILLERS
Non-communicable diseases accounted for seven of the top 10 causes of death before the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, with heart disease killing more people than ever before. The study, which examines trends over the last two decades in mortality and morbidity caused by diseases and injuries, showed that non-communicable diseases made up four of the top 10 causes of death back in 2000, rising to seven last year, before the Covid-19 pandemic spread around the world.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN raises $370m for 2021
8pc of Amazon wiped out
Trump, Biden most tweeted
India farmers reject govt offer, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
Coronavirus: Key updates
Aircraft carrier to be N-powered: Macron
Back down or no-deal
Pandemic putting democracy under threat: Study


Latest News
37 more die of COVID in country
Lemonade opens in France
Gaza jeweller struggles to sell Christmas gold
Journalist killed by gunmen in Afghanistan
Policies once in lifetime opportunity to raise climate ambitions in region
Momen: Work plan prepared to untap blue economy potentials
Rohingya genocide survivors face extreme traumatic stress: Report
Man run over by microbus in Sirajganj
World Cup win was 'redemption' for Rossi
Court rejects Cyber case petition against Mamunul
Most Read News
PM Hasina 39th most powerful women on Forbes list
COVID-19: 4,772 recoveries, 2,159 cases, 24 deaths in 24 hrs
Corona infected BNP leader Chowdhury Kamal dies
Defamation case filed against Khaleda-Tarique, 4 others
Safeguard measures versus regulatory duty
Implement projects in time: PM
Husband’s cruelties must stop
UN kept out of Rohingya relocation process because of its rigidity: MoFA
Rights groups and Rohingya relocation
Lessons from older generation: Is a cheat code?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft