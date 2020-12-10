Coronavirus: Key updates

PARIS, Dec 9: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

AMERICA FIRST?

Donald Trump signs an executive order to give Americans priority to vaccines without saying how, while president-elect Joe Biden warns vaccination efforts will "slow and stall" if Congress does not come up with funding quickly. While Trump sought to trumpet his administration's policies related to vaccines at his event, his upbeat message was contrasted by a more cautious presentation held simultaneously by President-elect Joe Biden.

BIDEN FOR 100M VACCINS

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday laid out his plan to fight the coronavirus pandemic during his first 100 days in office, saying his administration would vaccinate 100 million Americans, push to reopen schools and strengthen mask mandates. At a briefing in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said he needed Congress to fully fund delivering vaccines to all corners of the United States. Getting children back to school will be a national priority in the first 100 days, Biden said.

US STIMULUS FIGHT...

The Trump administration proposed a $916 billion coronavirus relief package on Tuesday, after congressional Democrats shot down a suggestion for a pared-down plan from the Senate's leading Republican, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Democrats quickly brand a new White House stimulus proposal "unacceptable" as a deadline for an agreement looms with current virus aid set to expire at the end of the month. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he presented the administration's $916 billion plan in a conversation with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat.

NON-COMMUNICABLE DISEASES TOP KILLERS

Non-communicable diseases accounted for seven of the top 10 causes of death before the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, with heart disease killing more people than ever before. The study, which examines trends over the last two decades in mortality and morbidity caused by diseases and injuries, showed that non-communicable diseases made up four of the top 10 causes of death back in 2000, rising to seven last year, before the Covid-19 pandemic spread around the world. -AFP











