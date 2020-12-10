Video
Johnson warns EU over Brexit deal

Back down or no-deal

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

LONDON, Dec 9: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the European Union on Wednesday it must scrap demands which he says are unacceptable if there is to be a Brexit trade deal to avoid a turbulent breakup in three weeks.
Johnson said Brussels wanted the United Kingdom to comply with new EU laws in the future or be automatically punished, and was insisting it give up sovereign control over British fishing waters.
"I don't believe that those are terms that any prime minister of this country should accept," Johnson told the British parliament to cheers from lawmakers in his Conservative Party. Johnson said "a good deal" could still be done if the EU scrapped its demands, but Britain would prosper with or without a trade deal.
With fears growing of a chaotic no-deal finale to the five-year Brexit crisis, Johnson was heading to Brussels later on Wednesday for talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over dinner at 1800 GMT.
Both sides cast the meeting as a chance to unlock the stalled trade talks but acknowledge there is a danger that there may be no trade deal in place when Britain finally leaves the EU's orbit on Dec. 31.
A British government source said a deal may not be possible, as did EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. Britain formally left the EU in January, but has since been in a transition period during which it remains in the EU single market and customs union, meaning that rules on trade, travel and business have stayed the same.
That ends on Dec. 31. If by then there is no agreement to protect around $1 trillion in annual trade from tariffs and quotas, businesses on both sides will suffer. Failure to agree a deal would snarl borders, shock financial markets and sow chaos through supply chains as the world faces the economic cost of COVID-19.
A measure of expected price swings in the British pound known as overnight implied volatility jumped 25% to the highest since March.. Johnson portrays Brexit as a chance to give Britain an independent, more agile economy. EU powers fear London wants the best of both worlds - preferential access to EU markets but with the advantage to set its own rules.
That, they say, would undermine the post-World War Two project which sought to bind the ruined nations of Europe - and particularly Germany and France - into a global trading power.    -REUTERS


