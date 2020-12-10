Video
Pandemic putting democracy under threat: Study

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

STOCKHOLM, Dec 9: More than six in 10 countries around the world have adopted measures during the Covid-19 pandemic that threaten democracy or human rights, a report by democracy institute International IDEA said Wednesday.
The study, which examined the situation in almost all countries of the world, concluded that 61 percent of nations "implemented restrictions that were either illegal, disproportionate, indefinite or unnecessary" in at least one area of democratic freedoms.
Among countries widely considered democracies, 43 percent fell into this category, a figure that rose to 90 percent for authoritarian regimes, according to the Stockholm-based intergovernmental organisation.
"It was to be expected that authoritarian regimes that had less checks and balances would use the excuse provided by the pandemic to tighten their grip," secretary general Kevin Casas-Zamora told AFP.
"What is more surprising is that so many democracies have adopted measures that are problematic from the standpoint of democracy and human rights."
India, a democratic country, held the unenviable top spot, with measures of "concern" in nine of 22 areas studied -- including freedom of movement, freedom of expression and freedom of the press -- ahead of Algeria and Bangladesh with eight areas of concern.
They were followed by China, Egypt, Malaysia and Cuba, which each had seven.
Russia was the top European nation with six, a score shared by Saudi Arabia, Myanmar, Jordan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.
IDEA examined the various measures adopted around the world to determine if they were problematic from a democracy and human rights standpoint, regardless of effectiveness from a health perspective.
Along with India, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Iraq -- all considered democracies, albeit some of them "fragile" -- were among the top 15 countries with the worst records.    -AFP


