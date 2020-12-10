Video
IU students demonstrate demanding holding of final exams

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
IU Correspondent

KUSHTIA, Dec 9: Students of Islamic University demonstrated on the campus in Kushtia on Wednesday demanding holding their honours final year examinations that have remained postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak.
Around 100 students from different departments under 2015-16 and 16-17 academic sessions gathered in front of the university's administrative building and formed a human chain there around 10:30am to press home their demand.
Addressing the programme, Musabbir Rahman Heaven, a final-year student of applied nutrition and food technology department said, "We demand the university authorities take our honours final year examinations in a short time. If our exams aren't taken on time, we won't be able to take part in different competitive examinations."



