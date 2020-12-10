First workshop on ‘Big Data & Machine Learning’ begins at CUET

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 9: A two-day country's first national workshop on 'Big Data and Machine Learning (BDML)' kicked off on Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) campus on Wednesday morning. Department of Computer Science and Engineering of CUET organized the workshop.

Chairman of BDML-2020 workshop organizing committee Prof. Dr Mohammad Samsul Arefin presided over the virtual meeting while member of the Bangladesh University Grants Commission, Prof Dr Md Sajjad Hossain addressed the function as the chief guest.

CUET VC Professor Mohammad Rafiqul Alam addressed the function as guest of honour. Dean of the Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering Dr Muhammad Kamruzzaman, Project Director (Joint-Secretary) of Sheikh Kamal IT under construction Business Incubator at CUET Syed Zahurul Islam, among others, addressed the function as special guests.





