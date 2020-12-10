Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 December, 2020, 5:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

First workshop on ‘Big Data & Machine Learning’ begins at CUET

Published : Thursday, 10 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 9: A two-day country's first national workshop on 'Big Data and Machine Learning (BDML)' kicked off on Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) campus on Wednesday morning. Department of Computer Science and Engineering of CUET organized the workshop.
Chairman of BDML-2020 workshop organizing committee Prof. Dr Mohammad Samsul Arefin presided over the virtual meeting while member of the Bangladesh University Grants Commission, Prof Dr Md Sajjad Hossain addressed the function as the chief guest.
CUET VC Professor Mohammad Rafiqul Alam addressed the function as guest of honour. Dean of the Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering Dr Muhammad Kamruzzaman, Project Director (Joint-Secretary) of Sheikh Kamal IT under construction Business Incubator at CUET Syed Zahurul Islam, among others, addressed the function as special guests.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IU students demonstrate demanding holding of final exams
First workshop on ‘Big Data & Machine Learning’ begins at CUET
Three-day Cinemaking International Film Festival begins Dec 24
Bangabandhu Engineers' Council BWDB unit gets new body
Speakers thrust on creating more community paramedics
Mind’s eye: Vision-restoring brain implants spell breakthrough
CUET become 1st runner up in int’l design competition
Govt to run nine sugar mills for sugarcane crushing this year


Latest News
37 more die of COVID in country
Lemonade opens in France
Gaza jeweller struggles to sell Christmas gold
Journalist killed by gunmen in Afghanistan
Policies once in lifetime opportunity to raise climate ambitions in region
Momen: Work plan prepared to untap blue economy potentials
Rohingya genocide survivors face extreme traumatic stress: Report
Man run over by microbus in Sirajganj
World Cup win was 'redemption' for Rossi
Court rejects Cyber case petition against Mamunul
Most Read News
PM Hasina 39th most powerful women on Forbes list
COVID-19: 4,772 recoveries, 2,159 cases, 24 deaths in 24 hrs
Corona infected BNP leader Chowdhury Kamal dies
Defamation case filed against Khaleda-Tarique, 4 others
Safeguard measures versus regulatory duty
Implement projects in time: PM
Husband’s cruelties must stop
UN kept out of Rohingya relocation process because of its rigidity: MoFA
Rights groups and Rohingya relocation
Lessons from older generation: Is a cheat code?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft