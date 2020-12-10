Three-day Cinemaking International Film Festival begins Dec 24

The Cinemaking International Film Festival 2020 is scheduled to begin from Dec 24 maintaining all safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It is going to take place from December 24 to December 26.

Besides, upcoming decision about the festival depends upon the circumstances of the pandemic in Dhaka and Bangladesh government's instructions.

This is a proud moment for CIFF as it's going to be first edition of the Festival. CIFF has established its place as the biggest competitive film festival in11 categories covering all types of films.

CIFF founder and Festival Director Monjurul Islam Megh said that 150 films from 54 countries are selected for competition in 11 categories in this time.

A total of 400 entries from more than 70 countries were submitted for the film festival.

Selected audience and guests will be allowed as public screening is restricted due the pandemic.

CIFF has received films from Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Myanmar, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Palestine, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, South Korea, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan. Films have also been received from European countries, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France, Germany, Greece, Georgia, Italy, Kosovo, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.















